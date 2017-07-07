Penn State nabs commitment from 4-star Florida DB Jordan Miner

One of the top defensive backs in athletic Florida has made a surprise commitment, eschewing the top programs in his home state for James Franklin and Penn State.

Jordan Miner, a four-star cornerback from Winegrass Ranch (Fla.) announced his commitment to Penn State on Twitter. He chose the Nittany Lions less than a week after making an unofficial visit to Happy Valley, and overlooked scholarships from Florida, Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia and others in the process.

Miner, who hails from the Tampa area, is widely considered a top-30 cornerback prospect in the Class of 2018. He’s the 14th member of Penn State’s forthcoming class, and critically, the first member of the class from talent-rich Florida. That’s a key recruiting ground for Franklin and his staff, and the hope is that Miner will potentially open lanes to recruit other players from the Sunshine State.

If they can accomplish that, and get some contributions from Miner early on, he could prove to be one of the most impactful members of the next Nittany Lions class.

Miner’s committed to doing his part.

“I want to win states, so [making a decision] would be extra pressure off my back,” Miner told Spectrum Sports in announcing his collegiate choice. He’s now done just that, which puts the spotlight firmly on his play on the field and away from recruiting, which eventually took him thousands of miles from home.