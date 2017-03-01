Penn State offers scholarship to Solomon Enis, son of legendary Nittany Lions RB Curtis Enis

Penn State made an effort to reach back into its historic past earlier this week, extending a scholarship to wide receiver Solomon Enis, the son of legendary Penn State running back Curtis Enis.

The younger Enis is a star at North Canyon High in Arizona, where he has previously received attention almost exclusively from west coast programs; in addition to Arizona and Arizona State, Enis recently added a scholarship offer from USC.

The familial connection to Penn State wasn’t lost on the younger Enis, who made it clear just how much the Penn State scholarship offer meant to him.

“It’s huge,” Solomon Enis told 247 Sports. “Coach Gattis told me to call him and we talked about everything. About our family and stuff. Then he offered me and we continued to talk. He’s a cool guy and I’m very excited about the relationship we are building. …

“Dad said he was proud of me.”

While Arizona State and USC may be closer to home, Enis was quick to say he plans to visit Penn State this summer. At that point, whether he decides to follow in his father’s footsteps will be a decision made on Solomon Enis’ own terms.