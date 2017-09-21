Penn State RB commit Ricky Slade Jr. receives Under Armour jersey

As one of the top running backs in the country, regardless of class, C.D. Hylton’s (Woodbridge, Va.) Ricky Slade Jr. is no stranger to attention.

Week after week he’s the focal point of the opposition’s defensive strategy and his ability to overcome that obstacle and dominate are what’s brought on the numerous accolades.

None greater than the one he received Thursday afternoon when the American Family Insurance Selection Tour for the Under Armour All-America Game came to his school and presented him his honorary jersey. The game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

“Man this is something that I’ve always wanted to be in and now I’ve got the jersey,” Slade said. “It was a little weird because it was a big ceremony, but I appreciated everything about it. I had fun.”

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the game, which has produced 160 alumni who have been selected in the NFL Draft.

Last week, Slade racked up 238 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a loss. The Bulldogs are sitting at 2-1 on the season.

Slade, a Penn State commit, is ranked No. 2 among running backs and No. 17 overall in the ESPN 300.

“I just remember seeing Julio Jones play in this game and thinking, ‘I’ve got to be in that game one day,” Slade said. “Now here I am about to play in it in a couple months. That’s crazy to me. It makes me want to work that much harder.”

