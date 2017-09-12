Pennington School (N.J.) new No. 1, seven newcomers in latest Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings

Pennington School (N.J.) has moved to the top of the USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Fall Boys Soccer Rankings.

The Red Raiders, led by preseason American Family Insurance ALL-USA selection Ibrahima Diop, have opened the season with a win against Mercersburg (Pa.) Academy.

Christian Brothers (St. Louis), last week’s No. 1 team, has fallen from the rankings after consecutive losses.

Bradley-Bourbonnais (Ill.) made a huge move, jumping from No. 20 to No. 6.

Seven newcomers enter the poll, led by Paul Dunbar (Lexington, Ky.), who enters the poll at No. 13.

The other newcomers are Timberline Regional (Plaistow, N.H.) at No. 15, then Conestoga (Berwyn, Pa.) at No. 20 immediately followed by Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee), Palo Verde (Las Vegas), and Yarmouth (Maine).

The final newcomer, Martin Luther King (New York City), comes in at No. 25.