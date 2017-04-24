Pennsylvania baseball dad upset his son was left at hotel during team trip to South Carolina

HAPPY BDAY TO THE DUDE THAT BRINGS ME AND @MADISPIKERR CANDY AT 10:30💘💘💘 @AustinDorogi pic.twitter.com/SKb4eL0PFN — abbs🦋 (@abby_fleenor) May 27, 2016

A Pittsburgh-area father is furious that his son was left behind at a hotel when he briefly returned to his room to get something he had forgotten.

As reported by Pittsburgh NBC affiliate WPXI, Laurel Highlands senior pitcher Austin Dorogi was left behind at the team’s hotel in Hartsville, S.C. while the team was there for a tournament. The player allegedly ran back to his room to get something he had forgotten when the team boarded buses to go to dinner, but the buses never hesitated, instead pulling out and leaving the senior alone at the team’s hotel.

“When you take a head count and someone is missing, is that what you do? You leave?” Aaron Dorogi asked in a conversation with WPXI. “It was intentionally done (as) punishment for being five minutes late. You want to punish him? Bench him. Don’t leave him in a strange town parking lot for being five minutes late.”

Laurel Superintendent Jesse Wallace told WPXI that a chaperone was sent back to the hotel to retrieve Dorogi after coaches left the player behind. Critically, Wallace admitted that the coaches knew the teen was not on the bus, but decided to leave anyway so the team could eat dinner at the field before their night game.

As one might expect, that isn’t sitting well with Dorogi’s father, who has yet to declare what actions he may take agains the program, school or district.