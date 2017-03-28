Pennsylvania football coach resigns following tax avoidance charges

Columbia ready to turn page with new coach Anthony Sottasante. #LNPFootball pic.twitter.com/CUxDm9Vdli — Dave Byrne (@dbyrneman) August 14, 2015

A Pennsylvania football coach has resigned after being charged with failing to pay some $70,000 in state taxes, though the tax charges are independent from his coaching position.

As reported by Lancaster Online, Columbia head football coach Anthony Sottasante resigned after he was handed tax avoidance charges. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro handed down multiple felony and misdemeanor charges against Sottasante, apparently connected with Parma Pizza & Grill, which the coach owns and operates.

Apparently, rather than pay sales and employer taxes, Sottasante used that revenue to help pay off business expenses. The total funds withheld do include more than $8,000 in personal tax that the now-former coach allegedly avoided paying, per a release from the attorney general’s office.

Despite the charges against him, Sottasante’s resignation may not be the end of the road for his coaching career. The superintendent over Columbia High School went out of his way to praise the small business owner and said he would be invited to return if his tax issues are “sorted out.” For now, he agreed that it was appropriate for Sottasante to step back from his role.

“The district did not know about the charges until they were made public,” Superintendent Bob Hollister told Lancaster Online. “Given the fact that those charges are there, I think it’s appropriate that he stepped back.”