Pennsylvania football powers Harrisburg, Imhotep Charter to meet in season opener

Harrisburg and Imhotep Charter will meet in the season opener Aug. 26, according to Penn Live.

Though there was talk that the game could end up on ESPN, that doesn’t appear to be in the works as of now.

A spokeswoman said the schedule has been set for the High School Kickoff Weekend and no games are being added.

Both teams reached their respective state title games last season and feature plenty of star power, with Harrisburgh boasting five-star defensive end Micah Parsons and three-star WR Shaquon Anderson-Butts.

Imhotep will counter with four-star safety Isheem Young and four-star OLB Omar Speights.