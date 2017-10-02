Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial breaks into Super 25 football rankings with big upset of Aquinas

Only one Super 25 football team lost last week, but it was a big upset and it had reverberations throughout the rankings.

Unranked Centennial (Peoria, Ariz.) defeated then-No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) 12-0 on Friday as running back Zidane Thomas had a 56-yard touchdown run. The win improved the Coyotes to 6-0 and they are the No. 13 team in the new Super 25 football rankings.

Aquinas, which was playing three time zones away on three days’ rest (the Raiders defeated Stranahan of Fort Lauderdale 44-0 on Monday), drops to No. 14. The Raiders’ loss also bounced St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), from No. 4 to No. 15 as the Braves’ only loss was to St. Thomas Aquinas.

No. 25 St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) is the only other new team in the rankings. The Eagles improved to 6-0 as they won 34-24 Saturday at Naperville Central (Naperville, Ill.).

While Aquinas stayed in the rankings, two Super 25 teams that struggled to win fell out of the Super 25: then-No. 19 St. Xavier (Cincinnati) and then-No. 25 Union (Tulsa).

St. X (6-0) won 14-6 on Friday vs. Elder (Cincinnati), a team St. Edward defeated 40-7 earlier this season. Union (5-0) needed double overtime to defeat Owasso 44-41 on Friday.