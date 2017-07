Perfect Game All-American Classic rosters announced

The rosters for the 2017 Perfect Game All-American Classic rosters were announced Tuesday as part of the MLB All-Star Game Fan Fest in Miami.

The selection show was live-streamed on MLB.com.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET from Petco Park in San Diego.

Below are the rosters in full.

East Roster

Blaze Alexander, SS, Bishop Verot (Fla.)

Will Banfield, C, Brookwood (Ga.)

Luke Bartnicki, LHP, Walton (Ga.)

Elijah Cabell, OF, TNXL Academy (Fla.)

Triston Casas, 3B, American Heritage (Fla.)

Slade Cecconi, RHP, Trinity Prep (Fla.)

Nander De Sedas, SS, Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Nick Decker, OF, Seneca (N.J.)

Mason Denaburg, C, Merritt Island (Fla.)

Xavier Edwards, SS, North Broward Prep (Fla.)

Jonathan Gates, LHP, Nature Coast Technical (Fla.)

Ethan Hankins, RHP, Forsyth Central (Ga.)

Jeremiah Jackson, SS, St. Luke’s (Ala.)

John Malcom, 1B, Detroit Country Day

Parker Meadows, OF, Grayson (Ga.)

Brandon Neeck, LHP, Horace Greeley (N.Y.)

Kumar Rocker, RHP, North Oconee (Ga.)

Nicholas Schnell, OF, Roncalli (Ind.)

Connor Scott, OF, Plant (Fla.)

Anthony Seigler, C, Cartersville (Ga.)

Kendall Logan Simmons, SS, Tattnall Square Academy (Ga.)

Carter Stewart, RHP, Eau Gallie (Fla.)

Lineras Torres Jr., RHP, Beacon (N.Y.)

Kevin Vargas, SS, International Baseball Academy (Puerto Rico)

Cabera Weaver, OF, South Gwinnett (Ga.)

Cole Wilcox, RHP, Heritage (Ga.)

West Roster