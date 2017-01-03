Perrow sets Palm Bay wrestling career wins record

Dylan Perrow established the Palm Bay record for career wrestling wins on Thursday, and he stands at 168 with more than a month of the season remaining.

Perrow passed the career mark left by Pirates graduate Harry Balgo, who finished with 166 wins in 2012. Perrow set the mark during Disney Duals at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista.

Perrow also passed 2002 graduate Arnie Pugh for most pins in a career. Pugh finished with 109, and Perrow is now at 115.

Perrow, 20-2 this season, was one of four Pirates who went 7-0 at Disney Duals, wrestling at 145 pounds. Shane Stewart also went 7-0, at 138, as did 160-pound Bryce Poppell, who was No. 4 in the state in the most recent rankings. Matt Cates, ranked No. 1 at 170, was the fourth 7-0 Pirates wrestler at the tournament.

Palm Bay finished third in the team standings behind Northern Burlington County High of Columbus, N.J., and Wasilla, Alaska. The Pirates will wrestle again Friday and Saturday at Jensen Beach’s Cradle for Cancer tournament.

Longtime coach to be memorialized

Ellis Austin, a longtime coach and teacher in Illinois and in Brevard County, will be memorialized at the Knights of Columbus on Fiske Boulevard in Rockledge on Sunday.

Austin was 86, and he was the father of Rockledge High track and field coach Beth Scarborough. Austin, who played basketball at Murray State and Illinois State between 1947 and ’51, began his coaching career in Hanover and Seneca in Illinois before moving his family to Brevard in 1967. He coached basketball, baseball and track and field.

Locally, he taught at coached at Clearlake Junior High, spending more than two decades there. The last five years of his career were spent at Cocoa’s Pineda Elementary.

