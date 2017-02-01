Perry Meridian to join Mid-State Conference

Perry Meridian is headed to the Mid-State Conference.

Perry Meridian had been a part of Conference Indiana since the 1996-97 school year. According to the Mid-State Conference, Perry Meridian is expected to be completely integrated by the 2018-19 school year.

The Mid-State Conference, which is going into its 75th year of existence next year, is currently comprised of Decatur Central, Franklin, Greenwood, Martinsville, Mooresville, Plainfield and Whiteland.

Lawrence Central and Pike left Conference Indiana after the 2012-13 school year to join the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference. Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South, former members of the MIC, then joined Conference Indiana.

The remaining members of Conference Indiana are Bloomington South, Bloomington North, the Terre Haute schools, Columbus North, Franklin Central and Southport.

