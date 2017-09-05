Perrysburg (Ohio) long snapper Jase Whitner preparing to attempt distance record

When it comes to long snapping, accuracy, not distance is the key. Unless you’re Jase Whitner.

Whitner, the recently graduated specialist from Perrysburg (Ohio) High, is currently preparing to break the all-time record for long-snapping distance. The mark is currently held by former Texas and NFL long snapper Nate Boyer, with a successful snap of 30 yards. According to the Toledo Blade, Whitner has successful completed snaps of 32 and 36 yards in the past.

Perrysburg's Jase Whitner will attempt to break the world record for long snapping.https://t.co/ixFyKpbN5r — Toledo Sports (@toledosports) August 29, 2017

“I’m pretty confident in myself,” Whitner told the Blade. “I’ve got good days and bad days. I didn’t get it the first day. I was probably getting 27 to 28 yards.”

Whitner graduated following the 2017 season but hasn’t caught on with a collegiate program. Instead he’s focused his attention on this record attempt, which requires three referees, two independent witnesses, and video proof of the toss to verify that the teen really has set the record … assuming he completes his long snap.

In a fitting nod to his football heritage, Whitner plans to attempt the record before Perrysburg’s Sep. 15 home game against Napoleon (Ohio). And if he doesn’t break the mark? Well, at least he’ll have given a number of his fellow recent graduates a reason to come back to town.