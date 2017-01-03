Peshtigo boys win at home

PESHTIGO – The Peshtigo boys basketball team topped Menominee 83-56 in a nonconference game Monday night.

Ryley Demmith led the way for Peshtigo, dropping 22 points.

Joey Bradley added 18 points for the Bulldogs, while Nathan Goneau had 14 points. Both Cole Tackmier and Matt Larsen each totaled eight points for Peshtigo.

Menominee…27 29 – 56

Peshtigo…40 43 – 83

MENOMINEE – Kramer 2, McKenna 6, Hass 22, Anglehart 2, Mathias 12, Kempka 10, Anderson. 3-pt: Hass 3. FT: 9-17. F: 23.

PESHTIGO – Bradley 18, Carriveau 2, Demmith 22, Tackmier 8, Noffke 2, Larsen 8, Goneau 14, Neumann 4. 3-pt: Tackmier 1, Larsen 1. FT: 15-27. F: 17.