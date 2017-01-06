Peshtigo hands Wausaukee 1st loss | Girls Rdp

WAUSAUKEE – The Peshtigo girls basketball team knocked Wausaukee from the ranks of the unbeatens on Thursday, pulling out a 54-44 victory in a clash of the top two teams in the Marinette & Oconto Conference.

Madi Martin and Hannah Swanson each scored 10 points for Peshtigo (8-2, 7-0), while Shae Tonn and Emma Fredrickson each added nine points in the balanced team effort.

Courtney Messar scored nine points and Maddison Renikow had eight for Wausaukee (8-1, 6-1).

Peshtigo…28 26 – 54

Wausaukee…24 20 – 44

PESHTIGO – Newmann 8, Tonn 9, Behnke 2, Fredrickson 9, Polzin 2, Swanson 10, Dudka 4, Martin 10. 3-pt: Fredrickson 1, Swanson 1. FT: 10-17. F: 18.

WAUSAUKEE – M. Schlies 3, Messar 9, K. Schlies 6, Manske 7, Ranallo 7, Renikow 8, Schroeder 4. 3-pt: Messar 1, Ranallo 1. FT: 1-17. F: 16.

West De Pere 69,

G.B. West 39

GREEN BAY – Brehna Evans had 25 points and Liz Edinger scored 18 as the Phantoms improved to 10-0 on the season.

Evans and Edinger combined for 35 points in the first half, as West De Pere (5-0 Bay Conference) jumped out to a 45-16 halftime lead.

Jazzlynn Koeller scored 13 points and Antonia King had 10 to lead West (2-9, 1-4).

West De Pere…45 24 – 69

G.B. West…16 23 – 39

WEST DE PERE – Carriveau 7, Kandrain 2, Appleton 6, Evans 25, Edinger 18, Denis 3, Kaasch 2, Coppens 2, Stefaniak 2, Korbelova 2. 3-pt: Carriveau 1, Evans 5, Edinger 1, Denis 1. FT: 9-16. F: 11.

GREEN BAY WEST – Koeller 13, King 10, Resulta 3, Cornelius 3, Snyder 2, Morrow 8. 3-pt: Koeller 3. FT: 6-9. F: 14.

Suring 43, Lena 22

SURING – The Eagles led 20-4 at halftime and cruised to the M&O win.

Katie Stegeman scored 15 points for Suring (4-6, 3-4), while nobody scored more than five points for Lena (4-7, 2-6).

Lena…4 18 – 22

Suring…20 23 – 43

LENA – Peterson 4, Slempkes 2, Hodkiewicz 3, Herald 2, Huberty 5, Demmith 4, Peterson 2. FT: 6-18. F: 15.

SURING – Stegeman 15, Seppel 4, Heimerl 2, Van Bellinger 7, Reed 2, Sleeter 7, Sepulveda 6. 3-pt: Van Bellinger 1, Sleeter 1. FT: 5-9. F: 13.

Niagara 47,

Oneida Nation 41

NIAGARA – Sarah Nawn scored 18 points, propelling the host Badgers to the M&O win.

Jasmine Racine added 10 points for Niagara, which moved to 7-3, 5-3 in the M&O.

Jashon Killspotted poured in 23 points for Oneida (1-10, 1-6).

Oneida Nation…15 26 – 41

Niagara…20 27 – 47

ONEIDA NATION – Rodriguez 4, Ackley 5, Johnson 9, Killspotted 23. 3-pt: Ackley 1, Killspotted 3. FT: 2-8. F: 25. Fouled out: Rodriguez, Lee.

NIAGARA – C. Gill 2, Racine 10, Wells 5, Nawn 18, Tushoski 3, West 2, A. Gill 5, Ki’Eircidy. 3-pt: Wells 1, Nawn 1. FT: 21-34. F: 13.

Coleman 58,

St. Thomas 29

COLEMAN – Ashlee Mayer scored 18 points as the Cougars built a 20-point lead by halftime in the home win.

Marianna Meissner added 13 points and Kailey Klimek had nine for Coleman (2-7, 2-5).

Millie Benson scored 14 points for St. Thomas (0-8, 0-7).

St. Thomas…10 19 – 29

Coleman…30 28 – 58

ST. THOMAS – H. Beranek 5, Kellestad 3, Benson 14, G. Beranek 7. 3-pt: Benson 2. FT: 7-10. F: 11.

COLEMAN – Patz 2, Novak 4, Mayer 18, Fraser 2, Dufeck 2, Klimek 9, Meissner 13, Styczynski 2, Manning 6. 3-pt: Manning. FT: 4-10. F: 11.

Gibraltar 78,

Sturgeon Bay 23

FISH CREEK – The Vikings cruised to the Packerland Conference victory.

Payton Pluff scored a game-high 23 points for Gibraltar (7-4, 3-3), and 18 from Riley Haleen.

Sturgeon Bay…13 10 – 23

Gibraltar…48 30 – 78

STURGEON BAY – Nelson 6, S. Bridenhagen 1, Blau 2, Patton 2, DeGrave 6, Alberts 2, A. Bridenhagen 2, (unknown) 2, . 3-pt: Nelson 2, DeGrave 1. FT: 4-8. F: 14.

GIBRALTAR – Sitte 13, Whitney 5, Ri. Haleen 18, Helm 4, Ash 8, Ra. Haleen 4, Pluff 23. 3-pt: Ri Haleen 1, Pluff 1. FT: 10-19. F: 16.

Crivitz 47, Gillett 45

GILLETT – The Wolverines defeated the Tigers in the M&O matchup.

A game-high 16 points from Chloe Gwiszynski helped Crivitz (8-2, 7-1) escape the late Gillett (5-6, 4-4) comeback effort.

Erin Balthazor led the Tigers with 12 points while Taylor Yonker ended with 11 points with two 3’s.

Crivitz…24 23 – 47

Gillett…19 26 – 45

CRIVITZ – Oyer 2, C Johnsen 5, Bemis 7, Kosmecki 4, E Johnsen 7, Gwiszynski 16, Long 6. 3-pt: Bemis 1, E Johnsen 1. FT: 5-9. F: 18.

GILLETT – Young 2, Britton 3, Sorlie 7, Yonker 11, Balthazor 12, Pecha 2, Loeberger 8. 3-pt: Yonker 2. FT: 9-20. F: 14.

Bonduel 45,

Algoma 33

ALGOMA – The Bears roared back after a halftime deficit to comeback for a nonconference road win.

Danee Collier and Emily Sorenson each had 11 points for Bonduel (8-3), while Kylie Guenther scored seven and Kailee Pedersen added six.

For Algoma (4-10), Courtney Guilette and Alli Spitzer each tallied 12 points, with Guilette scoring all 12 from beyond the arc.

Bonduel…17 28 – 45

Algoma…20 13 – 33

BONDUEL – Collier 11, H. Sorenson 4, E. Sorenson 11, Pedersen 6, Berry 2, Guenther 7, Carpenter 3, Bohr 1. 3-pt: Collier 1, Guenther 1. FT: 3-14. F: 13.

ALGOMA – M. Guilette 4, Spitzer 12, Jossie 2, C. Guilette 12, Zimmerman 3. 3-pt: Spitzer 2, C. Guilette 4, Zimmerman 1. FT: 6-11. F: 15.

Manawa 54, Menominee Ind. 38

MANAWA – Menominee Indian could not keep pace in the second half, dropping the CWC-10 game.

Kendra Webster and Autumn Chevalier led the Eagles with seven points, while Alyssa Corn had six.

Menominee Indian…18 20 – 38

Manawa…18 36 – 54

MENOMINEE INDIAN – Webster 7, Chevalier 7, Corn 6, Waupoose 5, Wilber 5, Wayka 4, Munson 4. 3-pt: A. Chevalier 1, K. Webster 1, M. Wilber 1. FT: 3-13. F: 16.

MANAWA – Reierson 19, Bessette 9, Schernecker 8, Bailey 6, Rethke 6, Kaczorowski 3, Zander 3. 3-pt: Y Rodriguez 2. FT: 14-25. F: 15