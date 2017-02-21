Peshtigo wins M&O, SD gets share of P’land | Boys Rdp

PESHTIGO – Peshtigo clinched the Marinette & Oconto Conference championship on Monday, rolling at home to an 80-38 victory over Wausaukee.

The Bulldogs’ home win, coupled with Suring’s loss to Lena, gives them the outright M&O title.

It is a repeat championship for Peshtigo (19-2, 16-1), which leaves for the Packerland Conference starting next season.

Joey Bradley had 19 points, Matt Larsen scored 17 and Ryley Demmith added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Peshtigo.

Cody Renikow led Wausaukee (3-18, 3-14) with 15 points.

Wausaukee…15 23 – 38

Peshtigo…43 37 – 80

WAUSAUKEE – C. Renikow 15, Rollo 6, Struve 3, Shaw 3, Delfosse 2, C. Shigouri 2, H. Renikow 2, B. Shigouri 2, Thomson 1, (name not known) 2. 3-pt: C. Renikow 2, Rollo 1, Struve 1, Shaw 1. FT: 9-12. F: 13. .

PESHTIGO – Bradley 19, Larsen 17, Demmith 10, Thill 8, Carriveau 6, Tackmier 6, Goneau 4, Nielson 4, Neumann 2, Noffke 2, Marquardt 2. 3-pt: Larsen 3. FT: 11-13. F: 19.

Southern Door 76, Gibraltar 42

BRUSSELS – Nick LeCaptain hit seven 3-pointers — all in the second half — as the Eagles surged in after the break to earn a share of the Packerland Conference title.

Southern Door (18-3, 12-1) can take the outright championship with a win at last-place Sevastopol on Thursday.

LeCaptain scored 27 points, while Sam Gerend hit five 3’s and scored 19 points and Derik LeCaptain had 10 of his 15 points in the second half in the victory.

Trevor Reinhardt, Nathan Surges and Tyler Kropuenske each had 10 points for Gibraltar (11-10, 6-7).

Gibraltar…17 25 – 42

Southern Door…27 49 – 76

GIBRALTAR – Reinhardt 10, Weddig 3, Surges 10, Brennan 5, Ewaskowitz 4, Kropuenkse 10. 3-pt: Reinhardt 2, Surges 2. FT: 4-6. F: 9.

SOUTHERN DOOR – Pierre 2, Claflin 2, Gerend 19, N. LeCaptain 27, Daoust 9, Rockwell 2, D. LeCaptain 15. 3-pt: Gerend 5, N. LeCaptain 7. FT: 4-8. F: 9.

Wrightstown 73, Waupaca 62

WAUPACA – The Tigers hit 11 3’s en route to the North Eastern Conference road victory.

James Hansen scored 16 points, Patrick Froehlke hit three 3’s and scored 13, Tyler Theunis had four 3’s and 12 points and Mayson Hazaert also scored 12 for Wrightstown (14-7, 11-6).

Justin Vaughn hit six 3’s and scored 20 points for Waupaca (3-18, 2-15).

Wrightstown…42 31 – 73

Waupaca…26 36 – 62

WRIGHTSTOWN – Braeger 4, Theunis 12, Froehlke 13, Hazaert 12, Hansen 16, Feldkamp 2, Haese 4, Beining 4, Guns 6. 3-pt: Theunis 4, Froehlke 3, Hazaert 2, Hansen 2, Beining 1, Guns 1. FT: 12-18. F: 13.

WAUPACA – Gardner 1, Dayton 17, Wanty 12, Vaughn 20, Klemp 3, Bartel 2, Bunge 7. 3-pt: Dayton 1, Wanty 1, Vaughn 6, Klemp 1. FT: 9-13. F: 18.

Lux-Casco 75, Denmark 70

LUXEMBURG – Mitchell Jandrin had 26 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals, as the Spartans held off the Vikings for the NEC win.

Nathan Coisman had 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Bryce TeKulve and Jacob Wotruba each added nine points. Luxemburg-Casco (18-3, 16-1) has already secured the NEC championship.

Brady Jens scored 21 points and Patrick Suemnick had 18 points and seven rebounds for Denmark (12-9, 10-7). Blake Derricks added 13 points and Zane Short added 10.

Denmark…26 44 – 70

Lux-Casco…36 39 – 75

DENMARK – Derricks 13, Short 10, Jens 21, Suemnick 18, Satori 2, Sipiorski 6. 3-pt: Derricks 3, Jens 2. FT: 9-12. F: 13.

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Jandrin 26, Otradovec 4, Deprey 4, Wotruba 9, Isenberg 4, Ronsman 6, Coisman 13, TeKulve 13. 3-pt: Jandrin 2, Deprey 1, Wotruba 1, TeKulve 1. FT: 10-15. F: 9.

NEW Lutheran 69, Kewaunee 49

KEWAUNEE – Sam Meerstein scored 19 points and Will Laatsch had 14 points as the Blazers built a big halftime lead for the win.

Matthew Sabel added nine points and Jeremy Siudzinski added eight for Lutheran (8-13, 5-8 Packerland).

Cody Bultman hit four 3’s and scored 16 points for Kewaunee (2-19, 2-11).

NEW Lutheran…41 28 – 69

Kewaunee…18 31 – xx

NEW LUTHERAN – Ma 2, Reisler 6, Meerstein 19, Suidzinski 8, Laatsch 14, Lynch 5, Sabel 9, Gosse 2, Kindt 2, Waldschmidt 2. 3-pt: Meerstein 2, Lynch 1, Sabel 1. FT: 19-27. F: 17. Fouled out: Lynch.

KEWAUNEE – Vollenweider 2, Miller 1, Hewett 2, Kudick 6, Bultman 16, Parkman 2, Richard 4, Bolf 2, LeCaptain 2, Walechka 5, Basten 7. 3-pt: Bultman 4, Walechka 1. FT: 10-13. F: 19. Fouled out: Kudick, Gallenberger.

Oconto 69, Algoma 61

OCONTO – The host Blue Devils attacked the basket in the second half and rallied for the Packerland victory.

Carson Moe led the charge for Oconto (14-7, 9-4), scoring 28 points, while Connor Ebben scored 18 points and Isaac Woller had 12 points.

Aidan Wallace had 17 points and Casey Stangel had 15 for Algoma (12-9, 7-6), which hit six 3-pointers in the opening half to build a lead.

Algoma…32 29 – 61

Oconto…28 41 – 69

ALGOMA – Dean 2, Wery 8, Wahlers 2, Prokash 6, Haasch 2, Stangel 15, Wallace 17, Grovogel 9. 3-pt: Wery 2, Prokash 1, Stangel 3, Grovogel 3. FT: 8-10. F: 26. Fouled out: Prokash.

OCONTO – Allan 9, Moe 28, Sherman 2, Woller 12, Ebben 18. 3-pt: Allan 2, Moe 1, Woller 1. FT: 21-32. F: 13.

Sturgeon Bay 81, Sevastopol 22

STURGEON BAY – Connor Gajda scored 17 points and Rex Meikle had 12 points as the Clippers cruised to the Packerland win.

Mitchell Jackson added nine points while Edmon Kurschner had eight more for Sturgeon Bay (15-5, 11-2), which led by 31 points at halftime.

Eduardo Garcia scored seven points for Sevastopol (2-18, 0-13).

Sevastopol…13 9 – 22

Sturgeon Bay…44 37 – 81

SEVASTOPOL – Jorns 2, Pollman 1, Haberli 2, Krohn 4, Demmin 3, Rosales 3, Garcia 7. 3-pt: Demmin 1, Garcia 1. FT: 8-16. F: 16. Fouled out: Ebel.

STURGEON BAY – Wodack 3, Kurschner 8, Jackson 9, DeGrave 6, Meikle 12, Gajda 17, Talbert 6, Rose 6, Van Bramer 14. 3-pt: Kurschner 2, Jackson. FT: 8-17. F: 18.

Lena 61,

Suring 58 (OT)

LENA – Suring’s Ryan Mahoney scored his 1,000th career point, but host Lena rallied to pull out the overtime win.

Lena senior Hunter Borchert tied the game with a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds remaining to force the extra time.

Connor Heise poured in 32 points to lead Lena (16-5, 13-4). Borchert scored 19 points, and both of them hit three second-half 3-pointers to lead the rally.

Mahoney led Suring (17-4, 14-3) with 18 points, while Chris Geniesse had 17 points.

Suring…30 23 5 – 58

Lena…22 31 8 – 61

SURING – Christensen 9, Geniesse 17, Mahoney 18, Gerendt 5, Vollmar 2, Stegeman 3, Garrigan 2. 3-pt: Geniesse 1, Mahoney 2, Stegeman 1. FT: 18-28. F: 17. Fouled out: Christensen.

LENA – Potter 2, Anderson 6, Borchert 19, Heise 32, Lange 4. 3-pt: Anderson 2, Borchert 3, Heise 4. FT: 8-11. F: 22. Fouled out: Staidl.

Oneida Nation 73, Niagara 46

ONEIDA – Jonathan Massey scored 20 of his game-high 24 points in the first half as the host Thunderhawks cruised to the M&O win.

Richard Summers scored 12 points, while Melvin Matson had 10 for Oneida (15-7, 11-6).

Niagara…19 27 – 46

Oneida Nation…36 37 – 73

NIAGARA– Oratch 2, Blagec 12, Maki 3, Al. Hagerty 10, Au. Hagerty 9, Bousley 6, Jeffords 4. 3-pt: Blagec 2, Al. Hagerty 1, Jeffords 1. FT: 8-20. F: 11.

ONEIDA NATION – Massey 24, Charles 6, Matson 10, John 4, Sanchez 1, Metoxen 5, Powless 8, Fowler 3, R. Summers 12. 3-pt: Charles 2, Metoxen 1, Fowler 1, R. Summers 3. FT: 8-10. F: 17. Fouled out: Fowler.

Crivitz 71, Gillett 36

GILLETT – Jakob Voss scored 16 points and Travis Giese had 15 points as the Wolverines moved to 13-4 in the M&O, 15-6 overall.

Adam Adamson had 10 points for Gillett (2-19, 0-17).

Crivitz…29 42 – 71

Gillett…19 17 – 36

CRIVITZ – Johnsen 13, Werner 10, Voss 16, Bauer 6, Shubert 2, Stumbris 7, Russ 2, Giese 15. 3-pt: Stumbris 1. FT: 6-8. F: 9.

GILLETT – Krause 6, Sexton 4, Adamson 10, Long 6, Frank 6, Schafer 2, Krueger 2. 3-pt: Frank 2. FT: 0-4. F: 12.