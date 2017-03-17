Gallery Pewamo-Westphalia, 64, Glen Lake, 51 - Class C Semifinal By USA TODAY Sports March 16, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Pewamo-Westphalia 's Kylen Pohl hugs teammate Kiera Thelen, right, after the Pirates beat Maple City Glen Lake Thursday, March 16, 2017, during the Class B Semifinal at the Breslin in East Lansing. P-W won 64-51. Members of the P-W Girls Basketball team wait in the hallway outside the Breslin Center's wood before meeting Maple City Glen Lake in the Class C state semifinal. P-W won 64-51. P-W's Hannah Spitzley shoots from the the paint against Maple City's Jennifer LaCross. P-W won 64-51, and will play in the state final. P-W's Brenna Wirth draws a foul against Maple City Glen Lake's Kaitlyn Schaub Thursday, March 16, 2017, during the Class B Semifinal at the Breslin in East Lansing. P-W won 64-51. P-W Girls Basketball Coach Steve Eklund coaches his Pirates enroute to their 64-51 state semifinal win over Glen Lake Thursday, March 16, 2017, at the Breslin. P-W's Hannah Spitzley connects from three-point land against Maple City Glen Lake. P-W won 64-51, and will play in the state final. P-W Basketball Girls Basketball Coach Steve Eklund talks to Brenna Wirth enroute to the Pirates' 64-51 Class C semi final win over Glen Lake Thursday, March 16, 2017, at the Breslin Center. P-W Girls Basketball Coach Steve Eklund coaches his Pirates during halftime March 16, 2017, during the state semifinal against Glen Lake. The Pirates left the locker room and began the third quarter with an 8-0 rally, ultimately winning 64-51 at the Breslin. Pewamo-Westphalia's Pete the Pirate fires up the student section March 16, 2017, during the Pirates' 64-51 state semifinal win over Glen Lake at the Breslin. P-W's Ellie Droste gets past Glen Lake's Kelly Bunek Thursday, March 16, 2017, during the Class C semi-final at the Breslin. P-W's Emily Spitzley, left, fights for a rebound against Savannah Peplinski of Maple City Glen Lake Thursday, March 16, 2017, during the Class C semi-final at the Breslin. P-W won 64-51. After being knocked down in the paint and hitting her head on the hardwood, P-W's Emily Spitzley gives her coach Steve Eklund a 'thumbs up' and stayed in the game. P-W won the semifinal 64-51 over Glen Lake, and will play in the state final. P-W's Emily Spitzley connects from the paint against Maple City Glen Lake Thursday, March 16, 2017, during the Class B Semifinal at the Breslin in East Lansing. P-W won 64-51.[MATTHEW DAE SMITH | Lansing State Journal][MATTHEW DAE SMITH | Lansing State Journal] P-W students sing the song "Nah Nah Nah Nah, Hey Hey Hey Goodbye," as the final seconds wind down in their Pirates' 64-51 win over Glen Lake Thursday, March 16, 2017, during the Class C Semi-Final at The Breslin. P-W's Hannah Spitzley staves off the Maple City Glen Lake defense Thursday, March 16, 2017, during the Class B Semifinal at the Breslin in East Lansing. P-W won 64-51. Pewamo-Westphalia lady cagers are all smiles after they beat Maple City Glen Lake Thursday, March 16, 2017, during the Class B Semifinal at the Breslin in East Lansing. P-W won 64-51. cagers are all smiles after they beat Maple City Glen Lake Thursday, March 16, 2017, during the Class B Semifinal at the Breslin in East Lansing. P-W won 64-51. P-W's Emily Spitzley connects from the paint against Maple City Glen Lake Thursday, March 16, 2017, during the Class B Semifinal at the Breslin in East Lansing. P-W won 64-51.[MATTHEW DAE SMITH | Lansing State Journal] P-W's Emily Spitzley connects from the paint against Maple City Glen Lake Thursday, March 16, 2017, during the Class B Semifinal at the Breslin in East Lansing. P-W won 64-51.[MATTHEW DAE SMITH | Lansing State Journal] P-W's Brenna Wirth connects from the paint against Maple City Glen Lake Thursday, March 16, 2017, during the Class B Semifinal at the Breslin in East Lansing. P-W won 64-51. P-W's Emily Spitzley tries to take the ball away from Allie Bonzelet of Maple City Glen Lake Thursday, March 16, 2017, during the Class B Semifinal at the Breslin in East Lansing. P-W won 64-51. P-W's Emily Spitzley connects on a three-pointer against Maple City Glen Lake Thursday, March 16, 2017, during the Class B Semifinal at the Breslin in East Lansing. P-W won 64-51. P-W's Brenna Wirth draws a foul against Maple City Glen Lake's Kaitlyn Schaub Thursday, March 16, 2017, during the Class B Semifinal at the Breslin in East Lansing. P-W won 64-51. Pewamo-Westphalia's Brenna Wirth drops in two from the paint against Maple City Glen Lake Thursday, March 16, 2017, during the Class C semi-final at The Breslin during the Class C semi-final. [MATTHEW DAE SMITH | Lansing State Journal]