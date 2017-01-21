Pewamo-Westphalia boys hoops beat Fowler

PEWAMO – In a showdown of the top two CMAC boys basketball teams in the standings, the first half of Friday night’s game displayed how close Pewamo-Westphalia and Fowler were with the Pirates leading 26-24.

P-W then distanced itself in the second half and took control of the league in the process.

The Pirates began the second half on a 14-2 run, held Fowler to just five points over nearly seven minutes in the third quarter and won 62-47.

“Fowler’s a really good team. They came in with only one loss and they have a lot of talent,” P-W coach Luke Pohl said. “Their two big kids are pretty tough. Their guards are pretty good. It’s just a great win for us and we’re really happy with it.”

The win moved P-W to 5-0 in the CMAC and 8-0 overall. Fowler had already lost to Bath, and the defeat at the hands of the Pirates bumped the Eagles down to two losses with Dansville, Bath and Laingsburg.

The Pirates’ closest margin of victory coming into Friday night was 18 points and they now have a two-game advantage in the conference.

“They jumped on us a little bit early,” junior Jimmy Lehman said of the Eagles. “We came out and played hard and had the counter for it and it was just a fun game to be in. There were a lot of people here and it was a great atmosphere.”

Lehman knocked in two 3s in the stretch that pulled the Pirates out of what was a close first half. Logan Hengesbach and Garrett Trierweiler added run-out baskets on layups and Bryce Thelen added another lay-in on a set play in which he came underneath the basket along the baseline, caught a quick pass and whirled around while putting the ball through the hoop.

A 3-pointer followed from Trierweiler and gave P-W a 14-point advantage with 1:20 left in the quarter.

“I think it was just about playing harder,” Lehman said. “I think we were a little bit uptight because of the stage. Coach told us that we had to go out and play our games and so that’s what we did.”

“Jimmy started hitting some of those 3s, which were really big,” Pohl said. “Then we were able to run our offense pretty well and get some pretty good shots against them.”

Lehman’s second 3 in the run was a model of patience, as he pump-faked and worked his way around a defender before knocking down a more open jumper.

“I credit my guys for getting me the ball. They’d drive the lane and then (Fowler would) help and they’d kick it to me and I’d just shoot my shots,” Lehman said.

A quick Fowler spurt toward the end of the third quarter moved into the fourth and a triple from Mason Pline brought Fowler to within 43-34, but the Eagles could get no closer in the final period.

Lehman had 19 points to lead the Pirates. Logan Hengesbach added 14 points for P-W and Thelen chipped in 11.

Senior Jeremy Pung finished with 17 points to lead Fowler. Pline had 10 points for the Eagles.