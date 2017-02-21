Pewamo-Westphalia rises in final AP girls hoops rankings

Last week was a productive one for the Pewamo-Westphalia girls basketball team.

The Pirates picked up a win over a Class B program in Portland and then knocked off Laingsburg in what was a matchup of top-10 ranked teams in Class C,

And that success led to Pewamo-Westphalia rising four spots to No. 6 in Class C in the final Associated Press girls basketball poll of the season.

The P-W girls were the biggest riser among teams from the Lansing area this week. And the Pirates are one of five area girls teams featured in the final rankings.

CAAC White champion Williamston is the highest ranked area girls team at No. 3 in Class B.

In Class A, CAAC Red champion DeWitt moved up a spot to No. 5, while East Lansing is receiving votes just outside the top 10. Laingsburg was among the teams receiving votes just outside the top 10 in Class C.

On the boys side, East Lansing remained the highest ranked area team. The Trojans are No. 2 in Class A and are one of four teams from the Lansing area to appear in this week’s rankings.

CMAC leader Pewamo-Westphalia is tied for No. 8 in Class C, while Lansing Christian and Fowler remain in the Class D state rankings. Lansing Christian is No. 7 and Fowler is No. 10 in Class D.

ASSOCIATED PRESS RANKINGS



BOYS

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Class A

School Record Total Points

1. Grand Rapids Christian (4) (15-0) 74

2. East Lansing (1) (16-0) 71

3. Muskegon (17-0) 63

4. Clarkston (16-1) 62

5. Kalamazoo Central (15-1) 52

6. Detroit U-D Jesuit (14-3) 47

7. Macomb Dakota (15-3) 43

8. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (16-1) 41

9. Holland West Ottawa (16-1) 36

10. Detroit Cass Tech (16-3) 28

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Detroit King (15-3) 21, Detroit East English (13-4) 15.

Class B

School Record Total Points

1. Wyoming Godwin Heights (3) (17-0) 45

2. River Rouge (16-1) 42

3. New Haven (16-1) 38

4. Frankenmuth (15-1) 35

5. Benton Harbor (16-2) 32

6. Hillsdale (17-0) 31

7. Bridgeport (15-1) 23

8. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (14-3) 22

(tie) Wayland (15-3) 22

10. Ludington (15-1) 20

Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.

Class C

School Record Total Points

1. McBain (5) (16-0) 75

2. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central (16-0) 70

3. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (16-0) 60

4. Sand Creek (16-0) 56

5. Flint Beecher (13-3) 46

6. Norway (16-1) 45

7. Riverview Gabriel Richard (16-1) 41

8. Niles Brandywine (17-1) 39

(tie) Pewamo-Westphalia (15-1) 39

10. Marlette (17-1) 36

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Michigan Center (16-0) 27, Schoolcraft (15-1) 14, Ottawa Lake Whiteford (15-2) 12.

Class D

School Record Total Points

1. Powers North Central (4) (16-0) 60

2. Southfield Christian (13-3) 55

3. Hillman (15-0) 53

4. Buckley (15-0) 48

5. Bellaire (15-1) 40

6. Pickford (13-3) 30

7. Lansing Christian (13-4) 27

8. Bark River-Harris (13-4) 26

9. Frankfort-Elberta (11-4) 20

10. Fowler (10-5) 18

Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.

GIRLS

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Class A

School Record Total Points

1. Detroit King (5) (17-1) 75

2. Warren Cousino (18-2) 69

3. Saginaw Heritage (17-1) 66

4. Midland Dow (16-2) 60

5. DeWitt (17-1) 53

6. Southfield A & T (13-4) 43

7. Muskegon Mona Shores (15-3) 40

(tie) Port Huron Northern (17-3) 40

9. East Kentwood (17-1) 33

10. Hartland (17-1) 26

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Northville (16-2) 18, East Lansing (16-2) 18, Marquette (16-2) 16.

Class B

School Record Total Points

1. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep. (4) (18-0) 74

2. Detroit Country Day (1) (16-1) 70

3. Williamston (17-1) 64

4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (18-1) 61

5. Freeland (19-0) 56

6. Marshall (16-2) 50

7. Hamilton (17-1) 44

8. Ida (16-2) 41

9. Bay City John Glenn (14-4) 27

10. Muskegon Oakridge (17-2) 24

(tie) Kalkaska (12-3) 24

Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.

Class C

School Record Total Points

1. Sandusky (3) (18-0) 58

2. Traverse City St. Francis (15-1) 52

3. Centreville (18-1) 51

4. Munising (18-0) 42

5. Detroit Edison PSA ECOE(1) (12-3) 40

6. Pewamo-Westphalia (15-2) 38

7. St. Ignace LaSalle (17-2) 37

8. Reese (17-2) 34

9. Norway (18-0) 33

10. Blissfield (16-2) 18

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Laingsburg (14-3) 13.

Class D

School Record Total Points

1. Pittsford (4) (18-0) 60

2. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (16-1) 56

3. Hillman (17-1) 52

4. Gaylord St. Mary (17-1) 46

5. Waterford Our Lady (15-4) 45

6. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran (17-2) 38

7. Baraga (15-2) 37

8. Crystal Falls Forest Park (16-3) 33

9. Bellaire (12-4) 26

10. Cedarville (12-6) 15

Others receiving votes: Pickford (14-4) 14, Engadine (12-4) 13.