Peyton Glavine, son of Hall of Famer Tom Glavine, drafted by Angels in 37th round

#Angels take LHP Peyton Glavine, son of Hall of Famer Tom Glavine, in Round 37 of the #MLBDraft: https://t.co/NKIouYZYsa pic.twitter.com/XLBqwXf8WH — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) June 14, 2017

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine began his 22-year Major League Baseball career in 1987. On Wednesday, nearly 30 years after his dad broke into the big leagues, Glavine’s son got the call he had been waiting for.

Peyton Glavine, a recent graduate of Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.) and an Auburn baseball signee, was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 37th round of the MLB draft. Like his father, the 18-year-old is a lefthanded pitcher.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder is ranked as the 34th-ranked player in his class in Georgia, according to Perfect Game USA.

Last August, Glavine committed to go to Auburn.

Blessed beyond belief to say that I have committed to play baseball at Auburn University!! #WarEagle🐯@PerfectGameUSA pic.twitter.com/89dKHxZ0tB — Peyton Glavine (@peyton_glav14) August 1, 2016

Tom Glavine, a former Atlanta Brave and New York Met, was a 300-game winner (305), a 10-time All-Star, a two-time Cy Young Award winner and a World Series champion in 1995.

Given the draft position, Peyton seems likely to be headed to Auburn, but getting drafted out of high school is a nice feather in his cap.