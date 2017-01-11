Peyton Hendershot still committed to IU, but looking at Purdue, Penn State

Tri-West senior tight end Peyton Hendershot has kept his commitment to Indiana through the coaching change from Kevin Wilson to Tom Allen, but he’s weighing his options.

With just three weeks to signing day, new Indiana offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Mike DeBord appears to be making Hendershot a priority.

“We’re trying to build a relationship and see how it goes,” Hendershot said. “I’m still looking into it. I’m not decommitting. I’m still fully into it.”

The 6-4, 225-pound Hendershot caught 67 passes for 896 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior, earning the tight end Mr. Football position award by a vote from the Indiana Football Coaches Association ratings board.

Indiana lost a commitment from Carmel tight end Kurt Rafdal during the coaching transition. Rafdal has offers from Iowa and Nebraska, among others.

Hendershot said his recruiting situation has become “a little crazy” after Indiana changed coaches. He plans to take an official visit to Indiana this weekend and has official visits planned to Purdue the weekend of Jan. 20 and to Penn State the weekend of Jan. 27.

Ball State, Illinois State and Minnesota have also shown interest. He said he might try to make weekday visits to those programs before signing day.

Hendershot said Purdue is intriguing because new coach Jeff Brohm “likes to throw to the tight ends a lot.” He’s also familiar with Penn State, having visited there previously on an unofficial visit.

“That’s a school I’d like to get an offer from,” Hendershot said of Penn State.

Hendershot caught 157 passes for 2,170 yards and 22 TDs in his high school career. He’s also a standout on the state-ranked Tri-West basketball team, averaging 11.6 points and 7.5 rebounds.

