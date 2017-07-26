PGF Softball All-American Game: Five players to watch

The Premier Girls Fastpitch High School All-American Game is Friday in Irvine, Calif. The game will be televised on ESPNU (10:30 p.m. ET).

Here are five players to watch; all were selected to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA High School Softball Teams.

Jocelyn Alo, C/1B, Campbell (Hawaii)

One of the most feared sluggers in the nation, the Oklahoma-bound walked 58 times in 107 plate appearances, including 13 free passes in the Sabers’ four-game postseason run to the Hawaii Division I state title. She finished the season with a .571 average, a .804 on-base percentage and a 1.449 slugging percentage, knocking out 12 home runs and seven doubles in 49 at-bats. She was named to the ALL-USA High School First Team.

Mia Davidson, C/3B, Orange (N.C.)

A Mississippi State signee, Davidson led the Panthers (26-3) to their first North Carolina Class 3A state championship. She mashed her way to a .517 batting average and a .750 on-base percentage courtesy of 43 walks. The No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2017 by FloSoftball also hit 12 home runs—giving her a state-record 53 for her career—knocked in 50 runs and posted a 1.310 slugging percentage. She was named ALL-USA High School First Team.

Julie Rodriguez, OF/P, Old Tappan (N.J.)

Rodriguez isn’t a pitcher by trade, but she was the Golden Knights’ best option in the circle this year. All the lefty did was lead Northern Valley to the North 1, Group 3 regional title by going 21-6 with a 1.15 ERA and 185 strikeouts. She did her real damage at the plate, batting .644 with seven homers, 32 walks, a .755 on-base percentage and a 1.247 slugging percentage. She is a UCLA signee. She was an ALL-USA High School First Team selection.

Alexis Holloway, P, Crown Point (Ind.)

The Notre Dame-bound Holloway outdueled ALL-USA third team selection Danielle Watson in the state quarterfinals, striking out 20 batters in a 2-1 Crown Point win over Penn in 13 innings. She returned less than five hours later for a one-hit shutout with 16Ks against Hamilton Southeastern. One week later, Holloway pitched the Bulldogs (30-2) to the Indiana Class 4A state title. She finished the year 22-1 with a 0.26 ERA and 277 strikeouts in 164.1 innings and was named ALL-USA High School First Team.

Maddie Morgan, UT, Lynwood (Wash.)

Don’t let the Royals’ 5-18 record fool you: Morgan was unstoppable this season. The sure-handed shortstop batted .702 with six home runs, 17 doubles, a .770 on-base percentage and a 1.386 slugging percentage out of the leadoff spot in the order. She is an Alabama signee and was named ALL-USA High School Second Team.