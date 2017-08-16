Philadelphia-area basketball standout remains hospitalized following shooting

LaSalle College High School basketball star remains hospitalized after Philadelphia shooting https://t.co/2QhZa943pQ pic.twitter.com/WRDBhVb73E — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) August 16, 2017

A standout basketball player in Pa. is recovering in the hospital after being shot Sunday night in West Philadelphia.

Jarrod Stukes, a recent graduate of La Salle College High School in Wyndmoor, Pa., was one of four people shot Sunday night at a Philadelphia block party.

“My understanding is he’s stable and he’s got a long road ahead. He’s a fighter,” La Salle coach Joe Dempsey told Philadelphia’s WPVI.

According to what Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker told WPVI, two people pulled guns out and fired at least 31 shots.

Stukes was reportedly shot multiple times. As WPVI reported, police were already on the scene working to disperse the crowd when the gunfire erupted. While they believe that Stukes was an innocent bystander, detectives are still investigating to see if the other shooting victims were the intended targets.

“He had 25 former players all texting me all upset; he’s just a likeable kid, a leader, two time all-Catholic, a tough Philadelphia Catholic League guard,” Dempsey told WPVI.

Many have shown their support for Stukes on social media.

Pray for Jarrod Stukes, definitely a fighter you'll be good bro — the chief (@Cheflemagne) August 14, 2017

Please keep former LaSalle College HS standout, Jarrod Stukes, in your thoughts & prayers! pic.twitter.com/2Pz9semvz4 — The Miller Report (@miller_report) August 15, 2017

Prayers up for the dude Jarrod stukes 🙏🏻♥️ — . (@Krump22) August 14, 2017

The 18-year-old from Germantown, Pa., was set to begin at Div. II Clarion University on a full basketball scholarship. He is the younger brother of current La Salle University basketball player Amar Stukes.