Phoenix NFL Yet Academy plays in the smallest conference in the state, but it has one of the state’s more athletic players who caused a game between two of the top-ranked 1A Conference basketball teams to be canceled because of his pregame dunk.

Shekeedren “B.J.” Bryant, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, dunked the ball so hard that the backboard bolt on the ceiling at NFL Yet came loose, Athletic Director Armando Ruiz said.

Ruiz said that NFL Yet (16-2), ranked No. 1 in 1A by azcentral sports, forfeited its game against No. 3 Sells Baboquivari after at first seeking to make up the game.

“There was not enough time before game to fix,” Ruiz said.

Bryant has been dunking since his freshman year, when he led NFL Yet to a surprising run in the state tournament in the school’s second year competing in the Arizona Interscholastic Association. But he had never broken a backboard before.

“I was surprised to see that happen,” Bryant said. “I had never seen that before.”

The school has since repaired the basket. It doesn’t have another home game scheduled until Jan. 20 when it plays North Phoenix Prep.