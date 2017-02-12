Gallery Photos: 2017 Boys State Swim Meet By USA TODAY Sports February 11, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Waukee senior Gus Muenzenmay takes a selfie with the team Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 as they are announced as the winning team at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Waukee head coach Dan Briggs congratulates his team as they take the podium Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Waukee swimmers celebrate Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 after winning the team title at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Waukee senior Gus Muenzenmay hugs his mom Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 as Waukee celebrates their team win at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Waukee senior Gus Muenzenmay helps sophomore Davis Kuhlers fix his hair before they take the podium Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 as Waukee is announced as the winning team at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Waukee swimmers celebrate Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 after winning the team title at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Iowa City West's Oliver Martin comes off the starting block Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 on his way to a first-place finish in the 50 yard freestyle at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Iowa City West's Oliver Martin looks up at the scoreboard Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 as he places first in the 50 yard freestyle at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Iowa City West's Oliver Martin celebrates Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 as he places first in the 50 yard freestyle at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Iowa City West's Oliver Martin receives his medal from the top of the podium Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 after winning the the 50 yard freestyle at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Iowa City West's Oliver Martin smiles from the top of the podium Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 after winning the the 50 yard freestyle at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Waukee's Zach Linder swims the 200 yard freestyle Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 on his way to a first-place finish at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Waukee's Zach Linder celebrates his win Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 in the 200 yard freestyle at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Waukee assistant swim coach Cass Zorn gives Waukee senior Zach Linder his first-place medal Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 after Linder won the 100 yard freestyle at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Bettendorf's Caleb Aman swims his way to a first place finish Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 in the 200 yard IM at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Ames' Dalton Lillibridge competes in the 200 yard IM Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Johnston's Grant Fuhr celebrates after finishing the final leg Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 as his team wins the 200 yard freestyle relay at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Johnston's Grant Fuhr celebrates after finishing the final leg Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 as his team wins the 200 yard freestyle relay at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Johnston's Grant Fuhr pumps his fist to the crowd as he is announced Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 before taking the water in the 400 yard freestyle relay at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Johnston took first in the event. Johnston's Alex Overton swims the final leg Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 to help his team win the 400 yard freestyle relay at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. The swim team from Johnston holds their state runner up trophy Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Ames' Dalton Lillibridge swims down the lane Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 on his way to a first-place finish in the 100 yard breast stroke at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. Ames' Dalton Lillibridge comes off the starting block Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 on his way to a first-place finish in the 100 yard breast stroke at the 2017 boys state swim meet in Marshalltown. DesMoinesRegister, Marshalltown High School (Marshalltown IA), Waukee High School (Waukee IA), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Ruffridge breaks the state's girls' basketball scoring record Gallery State tourney fans: What's new in Des Moines since last year Gallery What to watch for from Iowa City-area schools at district wrestling meets