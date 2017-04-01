Track and field Photos: Action from the 2017 Reed Rotary track meet By USA TODAY Sports April 1, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email A photograph from the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. A photograph from the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. A photograph from the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. McQueen's Maya Aiyuk competes in the girls long jump during the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. A photograph from the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. McQueen's Maya Aiyuk competes in the girls long jump during the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. A photograph from the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. Manogue's Amber Elkins competes in the girls long jump during the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. Fallon's W.Skaelund won the girls long jump during the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. Reed's Michael Spivack competes in the boys high jump during the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. A photograph from the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. North Valley's Paul Braun competes in the boys shot put during the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. A photograph from the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. A photograph from the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. Manogue's Thomas Gassner competes in the boys high jump during the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. Reed's Michael Spivack competes in the boys high jump during the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. A photograph from the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. Dayton's Jonathan Ply won the boys high jump during the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. He tied his personal best with a 6' 10" jump. Truckee's W. Retzlaff competes in the boys shot put during the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. Reed's Robert Ferrel competes in the boys high jump during the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. A photograph from the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. A photograph from the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. The boys 100 meter hurdles finals during the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. Dayton's Jonathan Ply won the boys high jump during the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. He tied his personal best with a 6' 10" jump. Dayton's Jonathan Ply won the boys high jump during the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. He tied his personal best with a 6' 10" jump. Manogue's Max Crow competes in the boys pole vault during the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. Reno's Ian Fralick competes in the boys pole vault during the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. Reno's Ian Fralick competes in the boys pole vault during the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. A photograph from the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. Incline's Sarah Giangreco competes in the girls high jump during the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. Lowrey's Shelley Garrison competes in the girls high jump during the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. Fallon's TJ Mauga competes in the boys shot put during the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. North Valley's Matthew Sneed competes in the boys shot put during the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. Damonte's A. Williams won the boys shot put during the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. Reed's Vehekite Afu competes in the boys shot put during the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017. Reno's Siaosi Finau competes in the boys shot put during the Reed Sparks Rotary Invitational track and field event at Reed High School in Sparks, Saturday, April 1, 2017.