Gallery PHOTOS: Amy Mickelson, Ellie Brecht and Anna Brecht through the years By USA TODAY Sports March 25, 2017 The state champion Brookings Bobcats. Photo from Brookings High School Amy Mickelson (34) and some of her teammates at Washington in March 1990. The 1990 Washington Husky women's basketball team. Amy Mickelson is in the front row, second from the left. Miler promoting The Seattle Times Husky Classic. Amy Mickelson (34) is pictured in the top left. Renae Sallquist (left) and Amy Mickelson pose for a picture in 1998 with scrapbooks filled with news clippings about their team's exploits in front of them. Ellie Brecht Linda Mickelson (right) shares a laugh with her daughter Amy Brecht, and granddaughter, Ellie Brecht, 3, during Wednesday's Volunteers of America luncheon. Ellie Brecht and Amy Mickelson Anna Brecht and Amy Mickelson Ellie Brecht Anna Brecht Anna Brecht Anna Brecht in a game against Rapid City. Anna and Ellie Brecht. Ellie (left) and Anna Brecht before a game at Sioux Falls Lincoln. Ellie Brecht takes a shot over O'Gorman's Kate Messler during a game in Jan. 2015 Ellie Brecht drives past Roosevelt's Kelsi Wipf during a game in Jan. 2014 Ellie Brecht drives to the basket against Washington's Jade Visker during the 2015 state tournament. Ellie Brecht takes a shot during the SDBCA and Sanford Pentagon Girls All-Star Game in 2015. Anna Brecht drives past Roosevelt's Stacy Johnson during a game in Jan. 2014 Anna Brecht Anna Brecht (10) during a game in Feb. 2017. Anna Brecht poses with head coach Matt Daly after breaking Sioux Falls Lincoln's career scoring record on Tues., Jan. 10, 2017 against Yankton. Anna Brecht poses with her parents, Amy Mickelson Brecht and Jeff Brecht after breaking Sioux Falls Lincoln's career scoring record on Tues., Jan. 10, 2017 against Yankton. Ellie Brecht reacts during Omaha's Summit League Tournament quarterfinal game against USD. Ellie Brecht reacts during Omaha's Summit League Tournament quarterfinal game against USD.