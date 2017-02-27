Basketball Photos: Ankeny Centennial vs. Valley boys' basketball By USA TODAY Sports February 27, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Valley's Charley Crowley (32) goes to the basket against Ankeny Centennial defenders on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during a substate basketball game between the Valley Tigers and the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars at Valley High School. Ankeny Centennial Head Coach Bob Fontana disagrees with a call on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during a substate basketball game between the Valley Tigers and the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars at Valley High School. Valley's Quinton Curry (44) defends as Ankeny Centennial's Hunter Strait (20) goes up for a shot on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during a substate basketball game between the Valley Tigers and the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars at Valley High School. Ankeny Centennial's Jackson Brannan (3) looks to go to the basket as Valley's Nate Dennis (24) and Austin Hinkle (2) defend on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during a substate basketball game between the Valley Tigers and the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars at Valley High School. Ankeny Centennial's Jackson Brannan (3) goes to the basket on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during a substate basketball game between the Valley Tigers and the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars at Valley High School. Ankeny Centennial's Connor Kasperbauer (30) takes an outside shot as Valley's Carter Frey (50) defends on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during a substate basketball game between the Valley Tigers and the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars at Valley High School. Valley's Reese Skinner (12) tries to get a shot off on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during a substate basketball game between the Valley Tigers and the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars at Valley High School. Valley's Quinton Curry (44) goes up for a shot past numerous Ankeny Centennial defenders on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during a substate basketball game between the Valley Tigers and the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars at Valley High School. Ankeny Centennial fans pose for a photo on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during a substate basketball game between the Valley Tigers and the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars at Valley High School. Valley's Nate Dennis (24) goes up for a shot as Ankeny Centennial's Hunter Strait (20) goes up to defend on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during a substate basketball game between the Valley Tigers and the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars at Valley High School. Ankeny Centennial's Hunter Strait (20) goes in for a shot on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during a substate basketball game between the Valley Tigers and the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars at Valley High School. Valley's Austin Hinkle (2) grabs a rebound on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during a substate basketball game between the Valley Tigers and the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars at Valley High School. Valley Head Coach BJ Windhorst fires up his players on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during a substate basketball game between the Valley Tigers and the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars at Valley High School. Valley's Carter Frey (50) defends as Ankeny Centennial's Connor Kasperbauer (30) bring the ball in on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during a substate basketball game between the Valley Tigers and the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars at Valley High School. Ankeny Centennial's Ben Heimer (24) powers through Valley defenders for a shot on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during a substate basketball game between the Valley Tigers and the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars at Valley High School. Valley's Qquinton Curry (44) goes up to block the shot of Ankeny Centennial's Hunter Strait (20) on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during a substate basketball game between the Valley Tigers and the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars at Valley High School. Valley's Luke Sueppel (14) brings the ball up court as Ankeny Centennial's Ben Heimer (24) defends on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during a substate basketball game between the Valley Tigers and the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars at Valley High School. Valley's Nate Dennis (24) goes to the basket as Ankeny Centennial's Benjamin Breeding (23) defends on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during a substate basketball game between the Valley Tigers and the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars at Valley High School. Valley'sCharley Crowley (32) rebounds against Ankeny Centennial's Ben Heimer (24) and Benjamin Breeding (23) on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during a substate basketball game between the Valley Tigers and the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars at Valley High School. Valley's Nate Dennis (24) takes the floor on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during a substate basketball game between the Valley Tigers and the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars at Valley High School. Valley senior Eliane Rojas sings the National Anthem on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during a substate basketball game between the Valley Tigers and the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars at Valley High School. Valley's Quinton Curry (44) and Ankeny Centennial's Benjamin Breeding (23) jump for the ball on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, during a substate basketball game between the Valley Tigers and the Ankeny Centennial Jaguars at Valley High School.