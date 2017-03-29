Gallery Photos: Argus Leader First Five girls captains By USA TODAY Sports March 29, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email 1994: Becky Hammon, Rapid City Stevens 1995: Jayne Even, O'Gorman 1996: Sherri Brende, Baltic 1997: Tamera Oltmanns, Lennox 1998: Mandy Koupal, Wagner 1999: Mandy Kappel, Roosevelt 2000: Megan Mahoney, Sturgis 2000: Lindsay Thomas, Roosevelt 2003: Jeana Hoffman, Mitchell 2004: Courtney Grimsrud, Sisseton 2005: Jennifer Warkenthien, Willow Lake 2006-07: Jill Young, Mitchell Christian 2008: Alexis Yackley, Sully Buttes (pictured with Louie Krogman) 2009: Tara Heiser, Watertown 2010: Shaunteva Ashley, Roosevelt 2011: Alex Kneeland, Summit 2012: Heidi Hoff, Brandon Valley 2013: Macy Miller (left) and Kerri Young, Mitchell 2014: Macy Miller, Mitchell 2015: Alexys Swedlund, St. Thomas More 2016: Ciara Duffy, St. Thomas More Sioux-Falls, Stevens High School (Rapid City SD), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Photos: Argus Leader First Five boys captains News Embracing Emmett: The story behind Team EZ Video Recruiting the Twin Towers was a unique challenge