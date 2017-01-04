PHOTOS: Army All-American Bowl uniforms revealed with military-themed touches

As the countdown to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl continues in San Antonio, officials have revealed the yellow and gold adidas uniforms that the teams will wear.

The uniforms include some special touches to honor the military as noted in a news release from adidas.

Influenced by U.S. Army uniforms and field gear, the 2017 uniforms are centered around a ‘Badge of Honor’ camouflage jacquard pattern that was inspired by military ribbons and infused into the jersey and pants. The color palette features the traditional black and gold U.S. Army colors, black representing knowledge and gold signifying achievement and honor, in order to create a signature look for the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. The West team will wear gold and the East team will be in black. …

As a tribute to U.S. Army helicopter pilots, each matte black and matte yellow helmet has been customized with individual player names on the back of the helmet. …

To complete the head-to-toe package, both squads will don special edition “Dipped” monochromatic cleats infused with a reflective digi-camo pattern that mirrors the ‘Badge of Honor’ pattern in the jerseys and pants.

The East uniform features a camouflage jacquard pattern infused into the #Primeknit material.#ArmyBowl #teamadidas pic.twitter.com/9ZEatcS5w3 — adidas Football US (@adidasFballUS) January 4, 2017