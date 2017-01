As the countdown to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl continues in San Antonio, officials have revealed the yellow and gold adidas uniforms that the teams will wear.

The uniforms include some special touches to honor the military.

The East uniform features a camouflage jacquard pattern infused into the #Primeknit material.#ArmyBowl #teamadidas pic.twitter.com/9ZEatcS5w3 — adidas Football US (@adidasFballUS) January 4, 2017