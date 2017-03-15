Softball Photos: Bayside at Viera softball By USA TODAY Sports March 14, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Nikki Pennington of Bayside is out at second as Kelly Bishop makes the throw to first during Tuesday's game. Viera's Madison Headley attempts a bunt during Tuesday's game against Bayside. Bayside pitcher Caitlin Meyer throws during Tuesday's game against Viera. Taylor Jensen of Viera chases a hard hit grounder during Tuesday's game against Bayside. Bayside pitcher Caitlin Meyer throws to teammate Brooklyn Dunham for an out during Tuesday's game. Madison Headley of Viera retrieves a fly ball during Tuesday's game against Bayside. Kelly Bishop of Viera fields a grounder during Tuesday's game against Bayside. Brooklyn Dunham of Bayside tries to throw out Viera baserunner Haley Hinz (14) during Tuesday's game. Taylor Jensen and the Viera Hawks exchange high fives with Bayside players at the end of Tuesday's game. Bayside first baseman Brooklyn Dunham just misses a grounder during Tuesday's game against Viera. Kelly Bishop of Viera drives the ball during Tuesday's game against Bayside. Bayside's Darby Miskow (6) is high fived by teammate Caitlin Meyer after she scores in Tuesday's game against Viera. Karyana Mitchell pitches for VIera during Tuesday's game against Bayside. Bayside pitcher Cairlin Meyer catches an infield fly ball during Tuesday's game. softball, Brevard, Bayside High School (Palm Bay FL), Softball, Viera High School (Melbourne FL), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Vote for Athlete of the Week Gallery Photos: Rockledge at Eau Gallie softball Gallery Photos: Heritage vs. Cocoa softball