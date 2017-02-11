Soccer Photos: Bishop Kenny v. West Shore in boys Class 2A soccer semifinals By USA TODAY Sports February 11, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Gabe Nackashi of Bishop Kenny (12) and West Shore's Abe Murphy battle for the ball during Friday's Class 3A state soccer semifinal. West Shore's Sam Leighton gets tangled up with John Darling of Bishop Kenny during Friday's Class 2A state soccer semifinal. West Shore's Camerron Yeutter (1) and of Bishop Kenny (14) battle for control of the ball during Friday's Class 2A state soccer semifinal. Patrick Kiley of Bishop Kenny and Chase Hester of West Shore tangle during Friday's Class 2A state soccer semifinal. Charlie Wilkinson of Bishop Kenny tries to force West Shore's Amugo Chukwunenye off the ball during Friday's Class 2A state soccer semifinal. Ryan Meisler of Bishop Kenny (19) pursues West Shore player Chase Hester during Friday's Class 2A state soccer semifinal. Patrick Kiley of Bishop Kenny (left) tries to lift the ball over West Shore defender Gavin Rushnell during Friday's Class 2A state soccer semifinal. Dylan Obrien of West Shore tangles with Paul El-Bahri of Bishop Kenny during Friday's Class 2A state soccer semifinal. Bishop Kenny midfielder Jack McVearry tries to redirect the motion of West Shore's Sam Leighton during Friday's Class 2A state soccer semifinal. Abe Murphy of West Shore and Majed Hassan of Bishop Kenny battle for control of the ball during Friday's Class 2A state soccer semifinal. Gabe Nackashi of Bishop Kenny pursues West Shore's Nick Pezmezian (14) during Friday's Class 2A state soccer semifinal. Amugo Chukwunenye of West Shore tries to advance the ball of Bishop Kenny defender John Darling during Friday's Class 2A state soccer semifinal. soccer, Brevard, Soccer, West Shore High School (Melbourne FL), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Friday holds big stakes for Brevard high school teams News Brevard teams advance to state soccer finals News Melbourne, Merritt Island, West Shore boys to state semis