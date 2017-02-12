Wrestling Photos: Cape Coast Conference Wrestling finals By USA TODAY Sports February 11, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Merritt Island's Connor Liston wrestles Joe Lopez of Heritage during the Cape Coast Conference wrestling tournament. Caden Norris of Merritt island wrestles Isaiah Polanco-Rivera of Space Coast during the Cape Coast Conference wrestling tournament. Reggie Bradley of Space Coast wrestles Owen Graham of Melbourne during the Cape Coast Conference wrestling tournament. Joe Fields of Melbourne pins Zach Viers of Space Coast during the Cape Coast Conference wrestling tournament. Arlen Dean of Palm Bay wrestles David McGill of Merritt Island during the Cape Coast Conference wrestling tournament. Matt Cates of Palm Bay takes on Bayside wrestler Owen Cavanaugh during the Cape Coast Conference wrestling tournament. Bryce Poppell of Palm Bay wrestles Astronaut's Blake Newberry during the Cape Coast Conference wrestling tournament. Bayside's Timothy Tran wrestles Weston Blaylock of Eau Gallie at 113 pounds during the Cape Coast Conference wrestling tournament. Dylan Perrow of Palm Bay wrestles Stevie Gallluscio of Melbourne for the pin during the Cape Coast Conference wrestling tournament. Seth Adeclat of Heritage pins Johnny Bishop of Melbourne during the Cape Coast Conference wrestling tournament. Casey Jackson of Merritt Island wrestles Anthony Minacapelli of Space Coast during the Cape Coast Conference wrestling tournament. Shane Stewart of Palm Bay takes on Melbourne's Chandler Holder during the Cape Coast Conference wrestling tournament. Carson Kirk of Astronaut wrestles Riley Benniniger of Eau Gallie during the Cape Coast Conference wrestling tournament. Chris Patterson of Palm Bay wrestles Tyree Parks of Heritage at 152 pounds during the Cape Coast Conference wrestling tournament. wrestling, Brevard, Heritage High School (Palm Bay FL), Merritt Island High School (Merritt Island FL), Wrestling, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Cape Coast Conference wrestling semifinalists set Gallery Friday holds big stakes for Brevard high school teams Video Palm Bay defending CCC wrestling as Bulldogs surge