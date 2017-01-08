Basketball Photos: Celebration at Viera girls basketball By USA TODAY Sports January 8, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Viera's Tyrese Gonzales gets a fast break layup during Friday's game in Viera. Viera's Tyrese Gonzales blocks the shot of Celebration's Alexa Robeants (23) during Friday's game in Viera. Caitlyn Hoffine of Viera and Alexa Robeants of Celebration battle for a loose ball during Friday's game in Viera. Priscilla Smeenge of Celebration grabs a rebound during Friday's game in Viera. Signe Pedersen of Celebration and Caitlyn Hoffine of Viera chase a loose ball during Friday's game in Viera. Viera's Tyrese Gonzales passes away from Celebration defender Mariana Gomez during Friday's game in Viera. Viera's Sarah Smith pursues Celebration's Khalia Yu (12) during Friday's game in Viera. Viera's Samantha Parish grabs loose ball before Celebration player Khalia Yu can retrieve it during Friday's game in Viera. Viera's Kaitlyn Jensen (23) and Celebration's Mariana Gomez chase a loose ball during Friday's game in Viera. Kaitlin Jensen of Viera (33) contends for a rebound with Priscilla Smeenge (2) and Selina Rivera (22) of Celebration during Friday's game in Viera. Viera's Vanessa Collard gets high fives from teammates after getting a break during Friday's game in Viera. Viera's Samantha Parish takes a shot during Friday's game against Celebration in Viera. basketball, Brevard, Basketball, Viera High School (Melbourne FL), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Photos: Rockledge vs. Viera girls basketball Gallery Photos: Merritt Island at Space Coast girls basketball News High school sports results from Thursday, Jan. 5 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest