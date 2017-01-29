Wrestling Photos: CIML Wrestling Championships By USA TODAY Sports January 28, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Adam Brown of Southeast Polk tilts Zach Price of Johnston for back points. Brown won the 126-pound CIML title at Southeast Polk High School. 220-pound competitor Rocky Lombardi of West Des Moines Valley pins Johnston's Ben Standish in the CIML final at Southeast Polk High School. Kaden Sauer of Dowling Catholic throws Mason City Isaac Bartel during their 195-pound final. Sauer won the CIML title at Southeast Polk High School. 145-pound competitor Zach Barnes salutes the crowd after beating West Des Moines Valley's Grant Stotts during the finals of the CIML wrestling championships at Southeast Polk High School. Fort Dodge's Triston Lara looks for the take down on Southeast Polk Nathan Lendt at 138 pounds. Lara beat Lendt in the finals for the CIML title at Southeast Polk High Schoo wrestling, DesMoinesRegister, Johnston High School (Johnston IA), Southeast Polk High School (Runnells IA), Wrestling, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Watch Live: Ankeny Centennial vs. Waukee Gallery Photos: 2017 Ed Winger Classic News Preps rewind: Regina, Mid-Prairie on collision course after impressive weekend showings, wrestling updates and more 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest