Football Photos: City of Cocoa Congratulates Cocoa Tiger football team By USA TODAY Sports January 23, 2017 Local dignitaries and members of the Cocoa High football team watch as the City of Cocoa officially congratulates the team for winning their fourth state title in football. Cocoa Mayor Henry Parrish III addresses the crowd as the city recognizes the Cocoa Tiger football team for winning the state title in football. Cocoa Mayor Henry Parrish III shakes hands with Cocoa Tiger football head coach John Wilkinson during Monday's celebration of the team's state title in football. Parents and fans take photos as local dignitaries and members of the Cocoa High football team are congratulated for winning their fourth state title in football. Cocoa High cheerleaders perform in Riverside Park during Monday's celebration of the football team's state title. Members of the Cocoa High band dance to the music as the City of Cocoa officially congratulates the football team for winning the state title in football. Local dignitaries and members of the Cocoa High football team watch as the City of Cocoa officially congratulates the team for winning their fourth state title in football. Brevard County Schools superintendent Desmond Blackburn addresses the crowd during Monday's celebration by the City of Cocoa of the team's state title in football. Cocoa High principal Stephanie Soliven addresses the crowd during Monday's celebration by the City of Cocoa of the team's state title in football. Cocoa High principal Stephanie Soliven addresses the crowd during Monday's celebration by the City of Cocoa of the team's state title in football. Cocoa High football head coach John Wilkinson is presented with a trophy from MaxPreps by Sgt Fabian Tapper of the Florida National Guard during Monday's celebration of the team's football title.