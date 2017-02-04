Gymnastics Photos: Class AA East - West State Gymnastics Qualifier By USA TODAY Sports February 3, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email O'Gorman's Callie DeWitt competes in the floor competition during the Class AA East - West State Qualifier Meet at Roosevelt High School on Friday. Rapid City Stevens' Jordyn Huneke competes in the vault competition during the Class AA East - West State Qualifier Meet at Roosevelt High School on Friday. Lincoln High School gymnasts watch a teammate compete in the floor competition during the Class AA East - West State Qualifier Meet at Roosevelt High School on Friday. Rapid City Stevens' Rylie Stonecipher competes in the vault during the Class AA East - West State Qualifier Meet at Roosevelt High School on Friday. O'Gorman's Lizzie Miller competes in the floor competition during the Class AA East - West State Qualifier Meet at Roosevelt High School on Friday. Washington's Lily Saaleephiw competes in the floor routine during the Class AA East - West State Qualifier Meet at Roosevelt High School on Friday. O'Gorman's Ava Manning competes in the vault during the Class AA East - West State Qualifier Meet at Roosevelt High School on Friday. O'Gorman's Lizzie Miller competes in the floor competition during the Class AA East - West State Qualifier Meet at Roosevelt High School on Friday. Rapid City Central's Alexa Henry competes in the uneven bars during the Class AA East - West State Qualifier Meet at Roosevelt High School on Friday. Rapid City Stevens' Rylie Stonecipher competes in the uneven bars during the Class AA East - West State Qualifier Meet at Roosevelt High School on Friday. O'Gorman's Callie DeWitt competes in the vault during the Class AA East - West State Qualifier Meet at Roosevelt High School on Friday. Washington's Macey Strutz competes in the floor competition during the Class AA East - West State Qualifier Meet at Roosevelt High School on Friday. Rapid City Stevens' Rylie Stonecipher competes in the uneven bars during the Class AA East - West State Qualifier Meet at Roosevelt High School on Friday. O'Gorman's Lizzie Miller competes in the vault during the Class AA East - West State Qualifier Meet at Roosevelt High School on Friday. Lincoln's Hallie Carlson competes in the floor competition during the Class AA East - West State Qualifier Meet at Roosevelt High School on Friday. Rapid City Central and Stevens head gymnastics coach Pam Junek congratulates gymnast Jamie Iwan after competing in the uneven bars during the Class AA East - West State Qualifier Meet at Roosevelt High School on Friday. Rapid City Central's Emilee Nickel competes in the uneven bars during the Class AA East - West State Qualifier Meet at Roosevelt High School on Friday. Lincoln's Kimber Sprout competes in the floor routine during the Class AA East - West State Qualifier Meet at Roosevelt High School on Friday. Rapid City Central and Stevens head gymnastics coach Pam Junek cheers on a gymnast during the Class AA East - West State Qualifier Meet at Roosevelt High School on Friday. O'Gorman's head gymnastics coach Skye Bork (center) cheers on a gymnast during the Class AA East - West State Qualifier Meet at Roosevelt High School on Friday. O'Gorman's Callie DeWitt competes in the floor competition during the Class AA East - West State Qualifier Meet at Roosevelt High School on Friday. gymnastics, NoFront, Gymnastics, O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls SD), Roosevelt High School (Sioux Falls SD), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Photos: Williamston Wins the Showdown with East Lansing Gallery Photos: East Lansing storms back from 16 points behind to defeat Holt Gallery Photos: Viera at Melbourne in Class 4A regional soccer semifinals