Baseball Photos: Cocoa Beach at Merritt Island baseball By USA TODAY Sports April 5, 2017

Brady McConnell circles the bases after hitting a home run during Wednesday's game against Cocoa Beach. Kyle Robbins of Cocoa Beach pitches during Wednesday's game against Merritt Island. Merritt Island CF Jake Barrett fields a ball in the outfield during Wednesday's game. Cocoa Beach's Aidan Pryzgoda gets back to first before the throw reaches Connor Allen of Merritt Island Wednesday. Brady McConnell of Merritt Island fields a grounder during Wednesday's game against Cocoa Beach. Connor Allen of Merritt Island hits a double during Wednesday's game against Cocoa Beach. Merritt Island's Nick Avdellas is congratulated by Mason Denaburg after scoring in Wednesday's game against Cocoa Beach. Cocoa Beach's Austin Schlenker fields a grounder during Wednesday's game against Merritt Island. Cocoa Beach's Austin Schlenker runs down a fly ball during Wednesday's game. Cocoa Beach's Kieron Crowder fields a fly ball during Wednesday's game against Merritt Island. Brady McConnell of Merritt Island (13) steals second during Wednesday's game against Cocoa Beach. Defending on the play is Koby Anderson of Cocoa Beach. Nick Avdellas of Merritt Island pitches during Wednesday's game against Cocoa Beach. Cocoa Beach's JJ Fish attempts a bunt during Wednesday's game against Merritt Island. Cocoa Beach's Austin Schlenker fields a fly ball during Wednesday's game against Merritt Island. Brady McConnell of Merritt Island (13) steals second before the throw reaches Cocoa Beach 2B Kieron Crowder Wednesday. Nick Avdellas of Merritt Island pitches during Wednesday's game against Cocoa Beach. Austin Schlenker of Cocoa Beach dives for a ball during Wednesday's game against Merritt Island. Nick Avdellas of Merritt Island pitches during Wednesday's game against Cocoa Beach. Cocoa Beach catcher Christopher DelValle and pitcher Kyle Robbins have a mound conference during Wednesday's game.