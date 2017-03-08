Baseball Photos: Cocoa Beach at Satellite baseball By USA TODAY Sports March 7, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Teammates welcome Chet Moore (8) back to the plate after his home run in Tuesday's game against Cocoa Beach. Cocoa Beach first baseman Koby Anderson is unable to handle the errant throw to the base during Tuesday's game against Satellite. Cocoa Beach catcher Chris DelValle tags out Satellite baserunner Marchall Dreyer during Tuesday's game. Cocoa Beach and Satellite players shake hands after Tuesday's game in Satellite Beach. Satellite's Adam Rossbach avoids the tag of Cocoa Beach catcher Chris DelValle during Tuesday's game. Kole Gemmell of Cocoa Beach tracks down a fly ball during Tuesday's game against Satellite. Zack Kornick pitches during Tuesday's game against Satellite. Cocoa Beach second baseman Logan Walker tags out Satellite's Justin Menendez during Tuesday's game. Satellite's Chet Moore high fives teammate Isaac Lopez after he scored during Tuesday's game against Cocoa Beach. Cocoa Beach Austin Schlenker dives for a grounder during Tuesday's game against Satellite. Satellite's Alec Eldridge throws out a baserunner during Tuesday's game. Cocoa Beach's Kieron Crowder pitches during Tuesday's game against Satellite. Satellite's Justin Menendez beats the throw to first and Cocoa Beach first baseman Koby Anderson is pulled off by an errant throw during Tuesday's game. Isaac Lopez tosses his bat towards the clubhouse after drawing a walk during Tuesday's game against Cocoa Beach. baseball, Brevard, Baseball, Cocoa Beach High School (Cocoa Beach FL), Satellite High School (Satellite Beach FL), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Astronaut-Cocoa Beach Baseball March 1, 2017 News High school sports results from Monday, March 6 News Basketball playoffs heat up, soccer nearing finals