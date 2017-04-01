Softball Photos: Cocoa vs. Viera softball By USA TODAY Sports March 31, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Viera High's Haley Hinz (14) watches the ball fly off her bat into left field. Viera' s Alexie Shytle (1) walks into home base which would be the last play of the game against Cocoa in a 12-0 win. Viera High's Alyssa Loyd (10) follows through her swing landing the ball in center field. Cocoa High pitcher Avery Lawson (2) releases the pitch. Cocoa High pitcher Avery Lawson (2) winds up for a pitch. Cocoa centerfielder Kiera Davis (43) throws a ball back to the infield that landed on the fence. Cocoa centerfielder Kiera Davis (43) throws a ball back to the infield that landed on the fence. Viera High's Zoe Hatley (1) passes home for what will be Viera's last run of the game. Viera High's Haley Hinz (14) watches the ball while she begins her run home. Her run would not count as it was caught and ended the inning. Viera Pitcher Corrin Flajole (4) winds up for a pitch. Viera's Corrin Flajole (4), Olivia Nimmo (13), and Taylor Jensen (16) walk across the infield to highfive their opponets following the game. Arron Lampkin/For FLORIDA TODAY The scoreboard at the end of the game, the lady Hawks closed the game in the fourth with the mercy rule. Arron Lampkin/For FLORIDA TODAY softball, Brevard, Cocoa High School (Cocoa FL), Softball, Viera High School (Melbourne FL), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Vote for Athlete of the Week News Photos: Heritage vs. Cocoa softball Video Vote for Athlete of the Week