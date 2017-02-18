Gallery Photos: DeWitt girls claim share of CAAC Red with win over Haslett By USA TODAY Sports February 18, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Sydnee Dennis of Haslett reacts late in the 4th quarter after checking out of the Vikings' home finale loss to DeWitt Friday February 17, 2017 in Haslett. Imania Baker of Haslett writhes in agony after banging her head on the court in the1st quarter of the Vikings' game with DeWitt. DeWitt Girls Basketball Head Coach Bill McCullen ,right, sends Mackenzie Dawes back into the fray after some advice in the 1st quarter of their game with Haslett. Grace George ,34, of DeWitt shoots over Imania Baker ,43, of Haslett Friday. Both Olivia Green ,left, of Haslett and Sydnee Dennis ,right of Haslett block a shot attempt by Sydney Mills ,center, of DeWitt during their game Friday. Madison Petersen ,40, of DeWitt shoots over Olivia Green of Haslett. Annisa Whims ,from left, of Haslett, Sydney Mills of DeWitt and Olivia Green of Haslett leap for the ball after Whims blocked a shot by Mills. Members of the MSU Elite Dance team perform during halftime of the DeWitt/Haslett girls basketball game Friday. Imania Baker ,center, of Haslett sheds a tear as a Haslett athletic trainer discusses her head injury with her at halftime of the DeWitt/Haslett game Friday. Baker suffered a head injury in the 1st quarter and after a brief reappearance in the 2nd quarter, left the game not to return. Sydnee Dennis ,30, of Haslett winds up to swat away a shot attempt by Jessah McManus ,32, of DeWitt. Madison Petersen of DeWitt sinks a jump shot during the Panthers' game with Haslett Friday in Haslett. Sydnee Dennis ,center, of Haslett drives into the paint while being defended by Sydney Mills ,10, of DeWitt with Haslett trailing by 4 late the 3rd quarter. The Haslett student section erupts after Evan Block of Haslett sank a 3-point shot and was fouled by a DeWitt player early in the 4th quarter of their game Friday February 17, 2017 in Haslett. Mitchell Mowid ,25, of Haslett knocks down a 3-point shot during the Vikings' game with DeWitt. Luke Hyde ,left, of DeWitt rips a rebound away from Avery McKinney of Haslett. Evan Block ,right, of Haslett moves to the basket through DeWitt defender Alan Smith during their game Friday. Mitchell Mowid ,right, of Haslett passes out of the defensive pressure of Alan Smith of DeWitt. Mitchell Mowid ,right, of Haslett pushes the ball up the floor while being paced by Alan Smith of DeWitt Friday in Haslett. Evan Block ,2, of Haslett passes into the paint to teammate Avery McKinney who would lay the ball in to put Haslett up 29-17 early in the 3rd quarter of their game with DeWitt Friday February 17, 2017 in Haslett. Lansing, Haslett High School (Haslett MI), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News East Lansing-Holt boys rematch highlights upcoming games Video Waverly girls hoops hands DeWitt first loss News High school basketball standouts: Feb. 17