Photos: DeWitt Girls take lead in CAAC Red with defeat of Waverly

Grace George ,second from right, high-fives teammate Piper Phillips ,second from left, after their win over Waverly Friday February 10, 2017 in Delta Township. Mackenzie Dawes ,left, of DeWitt deflects a pass by Jazlynn Wilcox of Waverly. Grace George of DeWitt finishes a left-handed layup as Waverly defenders look on during their game Friday in Delta Township. Sydney Mills ,right, of DeWitt gains control of a rebound in front of Malin Smith of Waverly. Alisia Smith of Waverly races to the DeWitt basket during their game Friday in Delta Township. Maya Garrett ,1, of Waverly knocks the ball away from Jessah McManus of DeWitt. Ciara Willheart ,24, of Waverly fouls Madison Petersen of DeWitt as she attempts to block Petersens' shot. Ciara Willheart ,left, of Waverly commits a reach-in foul on Madison Petersen of DeWitt Friday. Grace George ,34, of DeWitt lays the ball in despite the defensive effort of Alisia Smith ,background, of Waverly to tie their game at 47 with less then 3 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter. DeWitt Girls Basketball Head Coach Bill McCullen ,center, speaks with his team in a timeout with 2:01 remaining in the 4th quarter of their game with Waverly and DeWitt leading 49-47. The DeWitt bench reacts after teammate Madison Petersen is fouled with 25.6 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter of their game with Waverly and DeWitt leading 50-48. Petersen would sink both freethrows giving DeWitt a 4 point lead. Priscilla Trainor ,14, of Waverly intentionally fouls Annie McIntosh ,24, of DeWitt with 6.4 seconds remaining in their game and DeWitt leading 53-50. The Intentional foul gave DeWitt two freethrows and possession of the ball to seal the win. Grace George ,left, and Annie McIntosh ,center, of DeWitt celebrate as they run off the court after their win over Waverly Friday February 10, 2017 in Delta Township. Members of the Waverly girls basketball team walk off the court after their loss to DeWitt Friday February 10, 2017 in Delta Township. Jaden Sutton of Waverly celebrates as he leaves the court after sinking a half-court buzzer beater to end the 1st half of the Warriors' game with DeWitt Friday February 10, 2017 in Delta Township. Eddie Daley ,23, of DeWitt and Elijah Curtis of Waverly fight for a rebound. Tanner Reha ,top, of DeWitt lines up a successful 3-point shot over Waverly defenders during their game. Tevin Ali ,20, of Waverly blocks a shot attempt by Tanner Reha of DeWitt. Andrew Mello of DeWitt dives to the floor to prevent a DeWitt turnover Friday. Mello was unsuccessful. Tyshon Harris ,center, of Waverly looks to pass out of a double team by Caleb Randall ,left, and Nathan Flannery ,right, of DeWitt during their game. Jazlynn Wilcox ,top, of Waverly sinks a jump shot over Mackenzie Dawes ,left, of DeWitt. Nathan Flannery ,right, of DeWitt fouls Darrius Thompson of Waverly as Flannery attempts to steal the ball.