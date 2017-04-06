Tennis Photos: District 13-3A tennis tournament By USA TODAY Sports April 5, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Victoria Velez and Kaitlin Nguyen of Heritage play doubles during Wednesday's District 13-3A tennis tournament at Fee Av. Park. Matt Podzielinski and Griffin Lamp of Viera play doubles during Wednesday's District 13-3A tennis tournament at Fee Av. Park. Fox Arcand of Eau Gallie serves during Wednesday's District 13-3A tennis tournament at Fee Av. Park. Matt Cadenas of Bayside plays doubles during Wednesday's District 13-3A tennis tournament at Fee Av. Park. Kairlin Nguyen of Heritage serves during Wednesday's District 13-3A tennis tournament at Fee Av. Park. Vinny Bologno of Sebastian River returns an Eau Gallie as he and partner Noah Rieck play doubles during Wednesday's District 13-3A tennis tournament at Fee Av. Park. Victoria Velez and Kaitlin Nguyen (serving) of Heritage play doubles during Wednesday's District 13-3A tennis tournament at Fee Av. Park. Griffin Lamp and Matt Podzielinski of Viera play doubles during Wednesday's District 13-3A tennis tournament at Fee Av. Park. Nico Rivera of Bayside plays doubles during Wednesday's District 13-3A tennis tournament at Fee Av. Park. Victoria Velez and Kaitlin Nguyen of Heritage play doubles during Wednesday's District 13-3A tennis tournament at Fee Av. Park. Matt Pecora of Eau Gallie returns a shot during Wednesday's District 13-3A tennis tournament at Fee Av. Park. Alexis Pichardo of Bayside returns the ball during Wednesday's District 13-3A tennis tournament at Fee Av. Park. Noah Rieck of Sebastian River returns a volley during his doubles match in the District 13-3A tennis tournament. Griffin Lamp of Viera returns a ball during Wednesday's District 13-3A tennis tournament at Fee Av. Park. Fox Arcand of Eau Gallie returns a shot during Wednesday's District 13-3A tennis tournament at Fee Av. Park. Griffin Lamp and Matt Podzielinski of Viera play doubles during Wednesday's District 13-3A tennis tournament at Fee Av. Park. Matt Pecora of Eau Gallie returns a foley during Wednesday's District 13-3A tennis tournament at Fee Av. Park. Matt Podzielinski of Viera returns serve during Wednesday's District 13-3A tennis tournament at Fee Av. Park. Vinny Bologno of Sebastian River returns an Eau Gallie volley as he and partner Noah Rieck play doubles in Wednesday's District 13-3A tennis tournament at Fee Av. Park. Fox Arcand of Eau Gallie returns a shot during doubles play in Wednesday's District 13-3A tennis tournament at Fee Av. Park. tennis, Brevard, Heritage High School (Palm Bay FL), Tennis, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Lacrosse, tennis begin spring high school postseason Video Vote for Athlete of the Week Video Jasmine Rogell is Athlete of the Week