Wrestling Photos: District wrestling in Ankeny By USA TODAY Sports February 11, 2017

Dallas Center-Grimes junior Zane Mulder reacts after pinning Des Moines Lincoln sophomore Shawn Brown to win the 152-pound title during the Class 3A District 1 wrestling meet on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Ankeny Centennial High School in Ankeny. Indianola junior Kobey Pritchard, right, battles Ankeny Centennial sophomore Eric Owens in the 113-pound finals during the Class 3A District 1 wrestling meet on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Ankeny Centennial High School in Ankeny. Indianola sophomore Lance Runyon, left, tries to break free from Southeast Polk sophomore Cade DeVos in their 132-pound finals match during the Class 3A District 1 wrestling meet on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Ankeny Centennial High School in Ankeny. Southeast Polk junior Guage Perrien dumps Indianola senior Connor Sexton in their 120-pound finals match during the Class 3A District 1 wrestling meet on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Ankeny Centennial High School in Ankeny. Southeast Polk senior Adam Brown, right, breaks down Des Moines Lincoln junior Conner Dalton in their 126-pound finals match during the Class 3A District 1 wrestling meet on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Ankeny Centennial High School in Ankeny. Southeast Polk junior Nathan Lendt, left, collects back points against Dallas Center-Grimes senior Bryce Murano in their 138-pound finals match during the Class 3A District 1 wrestling meet on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Ankeny Centennial High School in Ankeny. Ankeny Centennial freshman Ben Monroe works Des Moines Lincoln sophomore Nathan Kahoe to his shoulders in the 106-pound finals during the Class 3A District 1 wrestling meet on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Ankeny Centennial High School in Ankeny. Indianola junior Kobey Pritchard scores back points on Ankeny Centennial sophomore Eric Owens in their 113-pound finals match during the Class 3A District 1 wrestling meet on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Ankeny Centennial High School in Ankeny. Southeast Polk junior Guage Perrien, right, pulls up the leg of Indianola senior Connor Sexton in their 120-pound finals match during the Class 3A District 1 wrestling meet on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Ankeny Centennial High School in Ankeny. Indianola fans cheer after senior Connor Sexton pinned his opponent in the quarterfinals at 120-pounds during the Class 3A District 1 wrestling meet on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Ankeny Centennial High School in Ankeny. Des Moines Lincoln sophomore Shawn Brown fights to establish his base as Dallas Center-Grimes junior Zane Mulder breaks him down in their 152-pound finals match during the Class 3A District 1 wrestling meet on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Ankeny Centennial High School in Ankeny. Southeast Polk senior Zach Barnes, left, ties up with Norwalk senior Tyler Hirl in their 145-pound finals match during the Class 3A District 1 wrestling meet on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Ankeny Centennial High School in Ankeny. Barnes won the match to advance to the state wrestling tournament. Southeast Polk senior Levi Brand pins Des Moines Lincoln junior Aaron Renda in their 285-pound quarterfinal match during the Class 3A District 1 wrestling meet on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Ankeny Centennial High School in Ankeny.