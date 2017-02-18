Wrestling Photos: Division 2 Wrestling Regionals in Eaton Rapids By USA TODAY Sports February 18, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Hunter George from Eaton Rapids, right, wrestles Battle Creek’s Antonio Postell in the 145 weight class at the Division 2 Individual Wrestling Regional in Eaton Rapids Saturday, February 18, 2017. George won on points. Mason’s JD Greathouse, on top, defeats Josh McMann from Edwardsburg in the 140 weight class at the Division 2 Individual Wrestling Regional in Eaton Rapids Saturday, February 18, 2017. Eaton Rapids junior Austin O’Hearon, on top, defeats Patrick Snyder from Edwardsburg on points in the 145 weight class at the Division 2 Individual Wrestling Regional in Eaton Rapids Saturday, February 18, 2017. Mason’s Seth Bunting, on top, overpowers Jacob Ragotzy from Gull Lake in the 119 weight class at the Division 2 Individual Wrestling Regional in Eaton Rapids Saturday, February 18, 2017. Battle Creek Harper Creek’s Ethan Bishop defeats Micah Williams from Haslett on points in the 125 weight class at the Division 2 Individual Wrestling Regional in Eaton Rapids Saturday, February 18, 2017. DeWitt’s Quentin Hall, on top, defeats Keagan Jones from Battle Creek Harper Creek in the 130 weight class at the Division 2 Individual Wrestling Regional in Eaton Rapids Saturday, February 18, 2017. Charlotte’s Chris Fauson gets the win over Gull Lake’s Nolan Rowland in the 130 weight class at the Division 2 Individual Wrestling Regional in Eaton Rapids Saturday, February 18, 2017. Eaton Rapids freshman Caleb Fish, on top, goes on to pin Derek Hess from Edwardsburg in the 135 weight class at the Division 2 Individual Wrestling Regional in Eaton Rapids Saturday, February 18, 2017. Marshall’s Owen Miller, on top, is on his way to pinning Fowlerville’s Tyler Bennett in the 285 weight class at the Division 2 Individual Wrestling Regional in Eaton Rapids Saturday, February 18, 2017. Coldwater’s Hamza Muflihi, on top, tangles with Cameron Mahlich from Ionia in the 112 weight class at the Division 2 Individual Wrestling Regional in Eaton Rapids Saturday, February 18, 2017. Lansing Eastern’s Manuel Leija, left and Jacob Reece from Edwardsburg wrestle in the 103 weight class at the Division 2 Individual Wrestling Regional in Eaton Rapids Saturday, February 18, 2017. Reece won on points. Mason’s Ben Surato, on top overpowers Coldwater’s Zach Gipple in the 215 weight class at the Division 2 Individual Wrestling Regional in Eaton Rapids Saturday, February 18, 2017. Eaton Rapids Collin Lewis, left, takes on Bryce Robinson from Stevensville Lakeshore in a heavyweight match-up in the Division 2 Individual Wrestling Regional in Eaton Rapids Saturday, February 18, 2017. Lewis won on points. wrestling, Lansing, Eaton Rapids High School (Eaton Rapids MI), Wrestling, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Lansing area high school wrestling regional results News DeWitt wrestlers beat Mason for Division 2 regional title News Lansing area high school wrestling district results