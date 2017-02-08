Basketball Photos: D.M. East-Johnston basketball doubleheader By USA TODAY Sports February 7, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email East's Tiana Ziegler (14) looks for a open teammate on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during a basketball game between the East Scarlets and the Johnston Dragons at Johnston High School. East'sMadi Garcia (12) takes a three point shot as Johnston's Brooke Wilmes (10) defends on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during a basketball game between the East Scarlets and the Johnston Dragons at Johnston High School. East's Eriana Brown (1) takes a jump shot on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during a basketball game between the East Scarlets and the Johnston Dragons at Johnston High School. East's Eriana Brown (1) drives in for a shot as Johnston's Taryn Knuth (44) and Maddie Mock (40) defend on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during a basketball game between the East Scarlets and the Johnston Dragons at Johnston High School. East's Eriana Brown (1) gets her shot blocked by Johnston's Taryn Knuth (44) and Maddie Mock (40) on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during a basketball game between the East Scarlets and the Johnston Dragons at Johnston High School. East's Justice Ross (20) blocks the shot of Johnston's Taryn Knuth (44) on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during a basketball game between the East Scarlets and the Johnston Dragons at Johnston High School. East's Tatiana Hodges-Johnson (11) and Johnston's Taryn Knuth (44) battle for a rebound on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during a basketball game between the East Scarlets and the Johnston Dragons at Johnston High School. Johnston's Taryn Knuth (44) leaps for a high pass on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during a basketball game between the East Scarlets and the Johnston Dragons at Johnston High School. East's Tiana Ziegler (14) defends as Johnston's Jennah Johnson (34) brings the ball down court on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during a basketball game between the East Scarlets and the Johnston Dragons at Johnston High School. Johnston's Reagan Nesheim (42) drives in for a layup on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during a basketball game between the East Scarlets and the Johnston Dragons at Johnston High School. East's Tatiana Hodges-Johnson (11) defends as Johnston's Maya McDermott (2) drives in for a shot on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during a basketball game between the East Scarlets and the Johnston Dragons at Johnston High School. Johnston's Maya McDermott (2) goes in for a layup on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during a basketball game between the East Scarlets and the Johnston Dragons at Johnston High School. Johnston's Taryn Knuth (44) makes a pass as she races down court on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during a basketball game between the East Scarlets and the Johnston Dragons at Johnston High School. Horizon students perform during halftime on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during a basketball game between the East Scarlets and the Johnston Dragons at Johnston High School. Horizon students perform during halftime on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during a basketball game between the East Scarlets and the Johnston Dragons at Johnston High School. Horrizon Elementary P.E. Teacher Michelle Roquet leads her kids in a dance on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during a basketball game between the East Scarlets and the Johnston Dragons at Johnston High School. East Head Coach Sam Powell responds to a bad shot on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during a basketball game between the East Scarlets and the Johnston Dragons at Johnston High School. East's Tatiana Hodges-Johnson (11) blocks the shot of Johnston's Reagan Nesheim (42) on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during a basketball game between the East Scarlets and the Johnston Dragons at Johnston High School. Johnston's Jennah Johnson (34) looses the ball as she drives in for a shot on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, during a basketball game between the East Scarlets and the Johnston Dragons at Johnston High School. basketball, DesMoinesRegister, Basketball, Johnston High School (Johnston IA), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Photos: Pella-Norwalk basketball doubleheader News American Family Insurance ALL-USA Iowa performers of the week News Previewing CIML basketball games for Friday, Feb. 3