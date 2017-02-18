Basketball Photos: East Lansing vs Holt Boys Basketball By USA TODAY Sports February 17, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email East Lansing's Xzavier Odom (25) and Malik Jones, right, pressure Holt's Ar'tavious King Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Holt, Mich. East Lansing won 66-61. East Lansing's Brandon Johns, rear, grabs a rebound over Holt's Ar'tavious King, center, and East Lansing's Noah Schon Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Holt, Mich. East Lansing won 66-61. Holt's Ar'tavious King puts up a layup in front of East Lansing's Brandon Johns, right, and Deandre Robinson, left, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Holt, Mich. East Lansing won 66-61. East Lansing's Brandon Johns dunks against Holt Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Holt, Mich. East Lansing won 66-61. East Lansing's Brandon Johns shoots against Holt Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Holt, Mich. East Lansing won 66-61. Holt's Jaron Faulds dunks against East Lansing Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Holt, Mich. East Lansing won 66-61. East Lansing's Westin Myles, center, dribbles through pressure from Holt's Troy Jordan, left, and Ar'tavious King (32) Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Holt, Mich. East Lansing won 66-61. East Lansing's Justin McAbee jumps for joy after East Lansing got a turnover with seconds remaining in their 66-61 win over Holt Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Holt, Mich. East Lansing's Deandre Robinson (12) drives against pressure from Holt's Ar'tavious King Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Holt, Mich. East Lansing won 66-61. Holt's Deandre Whetstone, left, fouls East Lansing's Deandre Robinson (12) Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Holt, Mich. East Lansing won 66-61. Holt's Ar'tavious King makes a diving save to keep the ball in bounds for a steal against East Lansing as Holt makes a furious comback in the final minutes Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Holt, Mich. East Lansing won 66-61. East Lansing's Justin McAbee shoots against Holt Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Holt, Mich. East Lansing won 66-61. Holt's Jaron Faulds, center, goes to the basket between East Lansing's Brandon Johns, left, and Noah Schon Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Holt, Mich. East Lansing won 66-61. East Lansing's Westin Myles, left, shoots over Holt's Josh Denning Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Holt, Mich. East Lansing won 66-61. East Lansing's Westin Myles, right, drives against Holt's Ar'tavious King Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Holt, Mich. East Lansing won 66-61. The East Lansing bench, including coach Steve Finamore, left, and Brandon Johns (23), celebrate following their 66-61 win over Holt Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Holt, Mich. basketball, NoFront, Basketball, East Lansing High School (East Lansing MI), Holt High School (Holt MI), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Photos: Lansing Catholic vs Williamston Boys Basketball Video Video: East Lansing's Brandon Johns scores go-ahead basket Gallery Haslett vs. Holt - Boys Basketball