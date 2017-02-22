Basketball Photos: Eaton Rapids vs Mason Girls Basketball By USA TODAY Sports February 22, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Mason's Katherine Rochon, left, and Hailee Ginter, right, and Eaton Rapids' Paige Boden, second from left, and Arianna Sysum vie for a rebound Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Mason, Mich. Mason's Katherine Rochon, left, and Eaton Rapids' Anne-Marie Wright, center, and Samantha McDaniel fight for a rebound Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Mason, Mich. Eaton Rapids' Arianna Sysum, left, drives against Mason's Katherine Rochon Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Mason, Mich. Eaton Rapids' Isabell Ausel, right, shoots against Mason's Katherine Rochon Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Mason, Mich. Mason's Autumn Kissman maneuvers against an Eaton Rapids defender Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Mason, Mich. Eaton Rapids' Paige Boden, right, hits the floor after being inadvertently tripped by Mason's Autumn Kiss, left, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Mason, Mich. Mason's Autumn Kissman, left, and Katherine Rochon, right, and Eaton Rapids' Arianna Sysum battle for the ball Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Mason, Mich. Mason's Autumn Kissman, left, puts up a shot against Eaton Rapids' Paige Boden Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Mason, Mich. Eaton Rapids won 41--31. Eaton Rapids players, from left, Mikaela Harns, Paige Boden, Arianna Sysum (32) and Samantha McDaniel celebrate following their 41-31 win over Mason Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Mason, Mich. Mason's Autumn Kissman maneuvers for a shot against Eaton Rapids' Paige Boden, rear, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Mason, Mich. Eaton Rapids won 41--31. Eaton Rapids' Anne-Marie Wright, left, shoots over Mason's Alexa Kaschinske Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Mason, Mich. Eaton Rapids won 41--31. Eaton Rapids coach Becky Sutton gives instructions against Mason Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Mason, Mich. Eaton Rapids won 41--31. Eaton Rapids' Isabell Ausel, right, shoots against Mason's Autumn Kissman Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Mason, Mich. Eaton Rapids won 41--31. Mason's Alexa Kaschinske, left, drives through pressure from Eaton Rapids' Mikaela Harns (10) Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Mason, Mich. Eaton Rapids won 41--31. Mason's Autumn Kissman (40) and Eaton Rapids' Isabell Ausel battle for the ball Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Mason, Mich. Eaton Rapids won 41--31. Mason's Jane Barkholz brings the ball up court against Eaton Rapids Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Mason, Mich. Eaton Rapids won 41--31. Mason's Claudia Vondra, left, Eaton Rapids' Samantha McDaniel and Anne-Marie Wright and Mason's Katherine Rochon, right, battle for the ball Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Mason, Mich. Eaton Rapids won 41--31. Eaton Rapids' Samantha McDaniel, right, drives against Mason's Audrey Wassner Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Mason, Mich. Eaton Rapids won 41--31. basketball, NoFront, Basketball, Eaton Rapids High School (Eaton Rapids MI), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Photos: Eaton Rapids vs Mason Boys Basketball Video Watch: Eaton Rapids coach discusses team's hot play Gallery Photos: Waverly vs Haslett Basketball