Lacrosse Photos: Eau Gallie at Satellite boys lacrosse By USA TODAY Sports March 8, 2017 Satellite's Roger Stanley (11) is sandwiched between Kyle Lewis and Shane Mueller of Eau Gallie during Tuesday's game. Maycen Heidenreich of Eau Gallie is pursued by Sebastian Rowe (12) and Dimitri Kearney (1) of Satellite during Tuesday's game. Eau Gallie's Kelly Allen (6) and Zachary Snyder force Satellite's Jackson Hinkell to lose the ball during Tuesday's game. Satellite's Erik Askland (6) is checked by Maycen Heidenreich of Eau Gallie during Tuesday's game. Satellite's Roger Stanley (11) shoots and scored during Tuesday's game against Eau Gallie. Kelly Allen of Eau Gallie (6) and Satellite's Zach Switzer of Satellite chase the ball during Tuesday's game. Cameron Saydo of Satellite and Eau Gallie's during Tuesday's game. Sykes Evans of Satellite is pursued by Tim Gordon (5) and Austin Hidy of Eau Gallie (3) during Tuesday's game. Eau Gallie's Austin Hidy (3) is checked by RJ Lacy (10) and Keathen Larkin of Satellite during Tuesday's game. Eau Gallie's Austin Hidy (3) is checked by RJ Lacy (10) and Keathen Larkin of Satellite during Tuesday's game. Satellite's Erik Askland (6) maneuvers around Kelly Allen of Eau Gallie during Tuesday's game. Satellite and Eau Gallie players vie for control of the ball during Tuesday's game.