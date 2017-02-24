Lacrosse Photos: Edgewood at Viera boys lacrosse By USA TODAY Sports February 23, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Nate DePlancke of Viera shoots and scores around Edgewood defender Nick Crane (24) during Thursday's game. Edgewood's Joseph Vanderlaan scores during Thursday's game against Viera. Viera and Edgewood players collide going for the ball during Thursday's game. Ryan Sass of Edgewood (22) and Tyler Bartlett of Viera chase the ball during Thursday's game. Joseph Vanderlaan of Edgewood and Jeremiah Roan of Viera (29) chase the ball during Thursday's game. Joseph Vanderlaan of Edgewood is sandwiched between Viera defenders Jeremiah Roan (29) and Jacob Wigley (1) during Thursday's game. Tommy Saunders of Viera dislodges the ball from Edgewood's Endino Villareal (15) during Thursday's game. Edgewood's Endino Villareal (15) and Jeremiah Roan (29) of Viera chase the ball during Thursday's game. Avery Mills of Edgewood (17) passes away from Viera's Alex Aebli (77) during Thursday's game. Andrew Preston of Edgewood and Brock Stubbendeck of Viera (17) chase a loose ball during Thursday's game. Marcus Mercier of Viera tries to get around defender Nick Crane of Edgewoo (24) during Thursday's game. Dylan Parilla of Viera shoots and scores during Thursday's game against Edgewood. Nico Chang (44) of Viera congratulates Marcus Mercier (3) after he scored during Thursday's game against Edgewood. lacrosse, Brevard, Edgewood High School (Merritt Island FL), Lacrosse, Viera High School (Melbourne FL), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Vote for Athlete of the Week Video Three state soccer finalists lead prep sports week Gallery Photos: Satellite vs. Rockledge, girls lacrosse